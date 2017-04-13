For a region associated with stubbornly high unemployment, continental Europe is doing remarkably well at getting people into work. Beneficiaries include London-listed recruiters, for whom resurgent European fees (and the associated currency boost) have offset weakness in their home market.

The likes of Hays, PageGroup and Robert Walters are regarded as an early indicator of cyclical stress. Their shares were hit hard by the Brexit vote in June last year, but since then they have outperformed the FTSE 250 index by between one-fifth and a quarter as the jobs meltdown expected in some quarters failed to arrive.

On Thursday, Hays was the latest to update investors, boasting of a “record quarter” thanks to Europe and Asia, with overall net fees up by a tenth year-on-year in constant currency terms. PageGroup also beat forecasts with a 9 per cent jump in gross profits — again because of foreign earnings. This continues a longstanding growth streak; between 2012 and 2016 earnings per share grew 18 per cent annually at PageGroup and 10 per cent at Hays.

While they struggle in mature markets such as the UK, recruiters are still benefiting from a growing trend towards outsourcing in Europe and Asia, where hiring has traditionally been managed in-house. Hays in particular, which is less reliant on permanent jobs than PageGroup, benefits from Europe’s increasing love of labour flexibility.

For the financial year ending this June, UBS forecasts a £50m special dividend at Hays. Assuming the core dividend grows in line with last year, that gives the company a yield of over 4 per cent. PageGroup yields just below that, even assuming no dividend growth. Forward price-to-earnings multiples hover around 12-month highs, but do not look out of line with longer-term averages.

Neither valuations nor performance metrics portend trouble. There is no reason for shareholders to hand in their notice just yet.

