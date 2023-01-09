Thousands of supporters of Brazil’s former rightwing president Jair Bolsonaro stormed the country’s capital, and America’s biggest banks are set to report another quarter of bumper profits. Plus, the FT’s Middle East editor Andrew England explains how Gulf nations’ sovereign wealth funds plan to invest the cash they’ve reaped from the recent boom in oil prices.

Supporters of Bolsonaro invade Brazil's Congress

The new Gulf sovereign wealth fund boom

