The US has pledged it will insist North Korea gives up all its nuclear capabilities and is subject to strict verification before sanctions are lifted, as it attempts to allay concerns that Donald Trump could settle for a quick compromise deal at his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on June 12.

“We will continue to implement all UN Security Council resolutions on North Korea,” Jim Mattis, US defence secretary, said after a meeting with his Japanese and South Korean colleagues in Singapore on Sunday. “North Korea will receive relief only when it demonstrates verifiable and irreversible steps to denuclearisation.”

Mr Mattis’ remarks come as diplomats and military officials openly question whether the goal of “complete, verifiable, irreversible denuclearisation” of the Korean peninsula, laid down by the UN Security Council and known under the acronym CVID, can ever be achieved.

At the Shangri-La Dialogue, a security conference in Singapore, the defence ministers of South Korea and Japan sparred over the degree of pressure required in negotiations with Pyongyang.

“Japan, Korea and the US continue to agree that pressure needs to be applied on North Korea,” Itsunori Onodera, Japan’s minister of defence, said after his meeting with Mr Mattis and South Korean defence minister Song Young-moo. However, the joint statement after the trilateral talks did not mention pressure.

A day earlier, Mr Onodera had urged the US not to reward Pyongyang “just for agreeing to talk at all”. In contrast Mr Song cautioned negotiators not to repeat past mistakes by focusing on disagreement and preconditions which might prevent progress.

South Korea’s preference for a phased approach has heightened alarm in Tokyo. Japanese officials were already concerned after Mr Trump, announcing on Friday that the meeting with Mr Kim was back on, said that he would no longer use “maximum pressure” on Pyongyang, suggesting Washington had shifted to the softer, more diplomatic approach favoured by Seoul.

“Japan has been sidelined in this,” said a Chinese military official at the Singapore conference. “Their hardline position, driven by narrow focus only on their own fears and interests, had started to impede the way forward other involved countries could agree upon.”

Beyond the question of negotiating tactics, foreign policy officials and analysts said the very goal of CVID was unclear and even questionable.

“It will have to be CVID-minus, they will have to acknowledge that at some point,” said Mark Fitzpatrick, an executive director and expert on the North Korea nuclear issue at the International Institute for Strategic Studies, the security think-tank that organises the Shangri-La Dialogue.

Japan has pushed for a strict and far-reaching definition of the denuclearisation goal, arguing that it should cover all delivery vehicles including short-range missiles — a position diplomats and security experts called unrealistic.

A South Korean foreign policy official said: “We are talking about a long, long path ahead. Maybe eight years, 10 years, 15 years. We cannot put such maximalist demands on the table now.”

Only after the summit would early signals emerge as to how concrete the goal of denuclearisation might be worded in follow-up negotiations, he added. “But right now, we have our eyes on whether the summit will happen next week at all. We may well see another rollercoaster ride before that.”

As expectations over the Trump-Kim summit grow, North Korean state media on Sunday reported that Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad would travel to Pyongyang to express support for the regime.

“The Syrian government will as ever fully support all policies and measures of the [North Korean] leadership and invariably strengthen and develop the friendly ties with [North Korea],” the Korea Central News Agency quoted Mr Assad as saying.