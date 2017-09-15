Ken Moelis imagines relationships with robots

Ken Moelis: Robot retirement

Ken Moelis jetted into London this week for a brief celebration of his firm’s decade of existence and to tell a clutch of press of his ambition to be the “largest and most successful independent investment bank in my lifetime”. The ex-UBS banker, who founded Moelis & Co just as the financial crisis hit, is on a bit of a roll. One of a handful of advisers on the mammoth Saudi Aramco IPO, Moelis has been outstripping some of the big Wall Street banks in revenue generation of late.

The boutique made net income in the second quarter of the year of $50m on revenue of $172m, up by a third. Moelis and his London-based lieutenant Mark Aedy reckon their next edge will come from thinking hard about how technology will revolutionise their clients — and the firm’s own dealings with those clients. “It’s really hard for tech to create a relationship,” Moelis said with a straight face. “But I do think AI is a threat. In 30 or 40 years from now there will be some robot sitting in Mark’s seat.” Aedy smiled awkwardly. But given he’ll be 86 in 30 years’ time, he probably doesn’t have too much to worry about.

Windsor triathlon: Buyout deal

Private equity executives like their testosterone-fuelled deals — leveraging themselves up and scooping assets ahead of the competition. They take their combative spirit beyond the business world, too. This weekend, hundreds of their ilk are taking part in the Impetus-PEF Private Equity Triathlon in Windsor.

In the past, buyout groups like KKR, BC Partners and Blackstone, as well as related services firms, have taken part in the charity event. Last year CVC won the relay challenge triathlon — which consisted of an 800m swim, a 31.8km cycle and a 7.5km run. Paul Brewis, from Deloitte, won the individual event. And Kate Davies, from Coller Capital, won the individual sprint event.

This year City Insider hears the competitive spirit risks spilling into the realm of cheating, with rumours of ringers being lined up for the hated swim section. “If you see a tall guy with an athletic figure taking part in the swim, you know what’s up,” one person involved in the planning of the event told City Insider. Sharp practice among dealmakers? Surely not.

Bruce Buck: Stops here

In his youth, Bruce Buck wanted to be a journalist. His father, a former New York hack, steered him clear. But Buck has ended up making news himself, building up the London practice of US law firm Skadden, Arps, Meagher, Slate & Flom. In the mid-1980s, when Skadden headhunted him in London, few in the City knew of the firm’s reputation. New York-based Skadden had become the master of the proxy fight, the leveraged buyout and the hostile takeover.

Bruce Buck © Getty

Buck founded the London Skadden practice out of his London house. Nearly 30 years later, and with six European offices, he formally bids adieu to the European practice he built. Carving out a niche with emerging Russian companies led to work with Roman Abramovich. That led to another breaking story: the entry of the billionaire era for the English Premier League in 2003. Buck negotiated the Abramovich buyout of Chelsea football club in 2003 from then owner Ken Bates.

A loyal Blues fan — and season ticket holder since 1991 — Buck then happily accepted the role of chairman of Chelsea. Boardroom work appeals more to him these days. He recently accepted a directorship at London-listed miner Petropavlovsk. Whether that signals deals on the cards is unclear. But for Buck it won’t be a quiet retirement.