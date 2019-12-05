Holiday Gift Guide 2019

From twinkling jewels to sophisticated stationery, our style experts choose the most magical gifts for the festive season
Pat McGrath chooses the best beauty treats

The make-up artist believes the holidays mean opulence and sparkle

Japanese socks make great presents for men, says Alexandre Mattiussi

The Ami founder loves a giant Christmas tree, old movies and cups of cocoa

Jet-setter Saloni Lodha shares shopping secrets for women

The designer’s family celebrations span Diwali and Christmas

Preen suggest indulgent homewares that bring joy every day

Justin Thornton and Thea Bregazzi gift flowers, candles and art

Buly 1803 pick playful stocking fillers

It’s a wrap! The husband-and-wife duo behind the French apothecary brand favour perfect presentation