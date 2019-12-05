Holiday Gift Guide 2019 From twinkling jewels to sophisticated stationery, our style experts choose the most magical gifts for the festive season Pat McGrath chooses the best beauty treats The make-up artist believes the holidays mean opulence and sparkle Thursday, 5 December, 2019 Japanese socks make great presents for men, says Alexandre Mattiussi The Ami founder loves a giant Christmas tree, old movies and cups of cocoa Thursday, 5 December, 2019 Jet-setter Saloni Lodha shares shopping secrets for women The designer’s family celebrations span Diwali and Christmas Thursday, 5 December, 2019 Preen suggest indulgent homewares that bring joy every day Justin Thornton and Thea Bregazzi gift flowers, candles and art Thursday, 5 December, 2019 Buly 1803 pick playful stocking fillers It’s a wrap! The husband-and-wife duo behind the French apothecary brand favour perfect presentation Thursday, 5 December, 2019