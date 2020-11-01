New Zealand cluster traced to rubbish bin lid
New Zealand health officials have traced a coronavirus cluster that emerged in an isolation facility to a rubbish bin lid shared between two n neighbours.
The cluster in Christchurch reached seven cases in September, but has now been closed as more than 28 days have elapsed since the last case.
“The most likely source of infection was thought to be as a result of transfer of the infection via a rubbish bin with a lid shared with their neighbour who had developed the infection between the two tests in the facility,” the health ministry said in a statement on Sunday.
“Lessons from this cluster have resulted in changes being made, including informing our ongoing auditing and strengthening of our managed isolation procedures and processes,” the ministry added.
US health agency to help restart cruise lines
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it would help the cruise industry resume after a hiatus imposed by the coronavirus outbreak.
The CDC has issued a framework under which passenger services can restart without threatening new outbreaks.
“This framework provides a pathway to resume safe and responsible sailing,” said CDC director Robert Redfield.
“It will mitigate the risk of Covid-19 outbreaks on ships and prevent passengers and crew from seeding outbreaks at ports and in the communities where they live,” he added.
Under the framework, cruise ship operators “must demonstrate adherence to testing, quarantine and isolation, and social distancing requirements”, Dr Redfield said.
The agency would require cruise lines to take mock voyages with volunteers playing the role of passengers to test their ability to mitigate risk.
CDC said it would establish a laboratory team dedicated to cruise ships.
Iceland reduces crowd gatherings after surge
Iceland has tightened physical distancing measures after a surge in new coronavirus cases.
The maximum size of gatherings has been reduced from 20 to 10 people, and all sporting activities and stage performances are suspended.
Bars and clubs will be closed and restaurants that serve alcohol must close by 9pm.
The stricter rules will remain in force until at least November 17, said the country's chief epidemiologist, Þórólfur Guðnason.
The strain of SARS-Cov-2 affecting Iceland is highly contagious, according to one of the country's best-known scientists.
Kári Stefánsson, director of deCODE genetics, told state broadcaster RUV that the current strain was first detected in two French tourists in mid-August. “This has not been proven but it seems to be more contagious,” Dr Kári said.
Iceland has reported 4,865 cases of coronavirus – with more than 1,700 detected in October alone – and 13 deaths.
UK scales back testing targets
Anna Gross and Sarah Neville in London
The UK has significantly scaled back its end-of-year coronavirus testing aims from almost 2m a day to closer to 1m, according to leaked documents and people briefed on deliberations.
The government had been planning to increase testing from 500,000 tests a day at the end of October to nearly 1.9m a day by the end of December, an NHS Test and Trace document from October 5 shows.
But the strategy has been plagued with a slower than anticipated rollout of new tests, ranging from high-volume polymerase chain reaction machines — considered the gold standard — to rapid pregnancy-style kits.
News you might have missed …
Belgium and Greece have joined a growing number of European countries that
have imposed or are preparing tough new social curbs to quell a resurgence of coronavirus. Stella Kyriakides, EU health commissioner, said rising cases, hospital admissions and deaths put intense pressure on member states.
London mayor Sadiq Khan and UK prime minister Boris Johnson have struck a rescue deal worth up to £1.8bn to keep bus and Tube services running for another six months. The agreement would prevent a collapse of Transport for London until the end of the financial year.
Oil traders and analysts are scrambling to calculate the hit to demand from renewed coronavirus lockdowns in France and Germany, as fears over their impact drove oil prices to their worst week in six months. Brent crude, the international marker, fell 10 per cent in the past week to just above $37 a barrel.
Poles streamed through towns and cities across the country, protesting against a court ruling that paves the way for an almost total abortion ban. Police said almost half a million people have taken part in demonstrations despite a ban on public gatherings put in place to stem the coronavirus pandemic.
Sean Doyle, British Airways’ new chief executive, urged the UK aviation regulator to block Heathrow airport’s attempt to increase its landing fees. Mr Doyle said the Civil Aviation Authority should reject the extra £1.20 charge for each touchdown, which was proposed to help offset losses from the pandemic.
The chairman of PwC has warned auditors will find it more difficult to judge that company accounts are free from fraud or errors during the coronavirus pandemic. “Judgment calls this year will be harder than ever,” said Kevin Ellis, head of PwC in the UK and Middle East since 2016.
Major League Baseball owners voted to approve hedge fund billionaire Steve Cohen as the new owner of the New York Mets. Mr Cohen pledged to reinstitute pre-pandemic salaries to the club’s staff — whose pay was cut between 5 and 30 per cent — and establish a relief fund for seasonal workers.
Kingfisher is putting its physical hardware stores at the heart of its ecommerce strategy. The pandemic kick-started ecommerce as lockdowns spurred a DIY boom among homebound consumers. Online sales rose from 7 per cent to 19 per cent of the total, and four-fifths of those are collected from stores.
