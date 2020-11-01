New Zealand health officials have traced a coronavirus cluster that emerged in an isolation facility to a rubbish bin lid shared between two n neighbours.

The cluster in Christchurch reached seven cases in September, but has now been closed as more than 28 days have elapsed since the last case.

“The most likely source of infection was thought to be as a result of transfer of the infection via a rubbish bin with a lid shared with their neighbour who had developed the infection between the two tests in the facility,” the health ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

“Lessons from this cluster have resulted in changes being made, including informing our ongoing auditing and strengthening of our managed isolation procedures and processes,” the ministry added.