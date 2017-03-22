Republican claims Trump intercepted by spy agencies

US spy agencies intercepted communications involving Donald Trump during their electronic surveillance of foreign citizens, according to a senior Republican politician.

Devin Nunes, a California congressman who chairs the House intelligence committee, on Wednesday briefed Mr Trump about dozens of intelligence reports that he said included the name of Trump transition officials, including possibly the president.

“What I’ve read bothers me and I think it should bother the president himself and his team,” Mr Nunes said outside the White House after he had spoken with Mr Trump.

Mr Nunes said the information was gathered legally — in what is termed “incidental collection” during US intelligence agencies’ monitoring of non-US citizens. He expressed concern that the names of Trump transition aides had been “unmasked” — meaning they were identified in reports disseminated across the intelligence community.

But the Republican politician said the information did not support the controversial claim by Mr Trump that Barack Obama, his predecessor, had ordered wiretaps on his presidential campaign headquarters at Trump Tower in New York.

Mr Trump has come under fierce scrutiny for claiming that Mr Obama ordered surveillance on his presidential campaign. Earlier this week, James Comey, head of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, told Congress that there was no evidence to support the claims by Mr Trump, which were made on Twitter several weeks ago.

Shortly after receiving the briefing from Mr Nunes, however, Mr Trump told reporters that he felt partially vindicated. “I must tell you I somewhat do. I very much appreciated the fact that they found what they found,” Mr Trump said in brief comments before a meeting in the White House.

Mr Nunes’ decision to brief Mr Trump before informing his colleagues on the intelligence committee — which is investigating Russian interference in the US election — was strongly criticised by Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the committee, who said the episode underscored the need for an independent investigation. Mr Nunes served as a member of the Trump transition team in the run-up to the inauguration.

Mr Schiff also stressed that the details mentioned by Mr Nunes just reinforced the conclusion that Mr Trump was not wiretapped by Mr Obama. “There is still no evidence that the president was wiretapped by his predecessor,” said Mr Schiff. “The claim is as baseless today as it was yesterday.”

Critics have accused Mr Trump of undermining the credibility of the presidency by making wild claims about wiretapping without providing a shred of evidence. The president has the legal authority to declassify any secret information, which means he would have the ability to reveal any evidence — if it in fact existed.

The issue has also strained relations with US allies. Sean Spicer, White House spokesman, repeated a Fox News analyst’s claim that GCHQ, the British electronic surveillance agency, had monitored Mr Trump on behalf of Mr Obama. That was denied this week by Admiral Mike Rogers, head of the US National Security Agency, who told Congress that he agreed with the statement from GCHQ that the White House claims were “utterly ridiculous”.

Mr Trump turned heads last week during a press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel when he said they had in common the fact that they had been surveilled by the Obama administration. The US was forced to apologise to Ms Merkel during the Obama administration for eavesdropping on her phone calls.

