As with all our recipes, the instructions here reflect our personal experiences and preferences. For this dish we have a few extra recommendations that will help you enjoy it to the full.

First of all, the dish has to be served on a warm summer evening. This is not a lunch recipe.

Next, you will need to gather a few of your favourite people, the ones you have such fun with when you’re together and think fondly of when apart, the ones you have no secrets from, whom you can share sorrows with as well as joy.

This is a dish that makes people groan with pleasure and go weak at the knees, so please make sure you have the right crowd. They need to be hungry — this is hearty stuff.

You must also have time and a leisurely frame of mind — think holiday cooking or a long lazy weekend. You’ll need time to visit the butcher (make sure you ask for some string to tie the meat with); time for the lamb to marinate; and time to soak the beans or, if you use fresh beans, time to shell them at leisure.

The rest of the cooking is quite straightforward but slow.

Most important, you’ll want enough time around the table to enjoy the meal: the meat melts in the mouth, flavoured by the olive-and-herb marinade; the beans roll on the tongue and softly release everything they have absorbed.

You will also need rosé wine and lots of it. Nothing sickly — something raspy, crisp and grown-up. It must be cold. If you’re not yet awake to the smart pleasures of rosé, then it’s time you were. And if you’re not yet awake to the joy of rosé with lamb, you’re in for a treat. Thank us later.

You won’t need any starters or sides and you won’t need to make dessert — a bowl of apricots or some sweet cherries will do. And that’s pretty much it. Enjoy!

Rolled lamb shoulder with olives and borlotti beans

Serves up to six hungry guests

Ingredients 1 deboned lamb shoulder, about 1.8kg (if you have the bones too, all the better) 150g jar of olive tapenade Zest of 1 lemon 1 clove garlic, peeled and minced 6 sprigs fresh oregano or 2 tsp dried 500g borlotti beans (from 1kg pods if fresh or, if dried, 250g soaked overnight) 60g pitted black olives 300g cherry tomatoes 5 sprigs fresh oregano 1 head of garlic, broken into cloves, but unpeeled

If you use dried borlotti beans, soak them in plenty of cold water for at least six hours. Once soaked, bring them to a boil in plenty of fresh water, cook for 10 minutes, then strain and proceed as in the recipe. Lay the deboned shoulder flat on a chopping board and season well with salt and pepper. Mix the tapenade with the lemon zest, garlic and oregano, and rub all over the lamb in a thick layer. Roll the lamb and tie it up, using some butcher’s string so that it resembles a log. It doesn’t need to be perfect — it tastes great even if it’s wonky, so don’t spend ages getting it straight. Wrap and place in the fridge for a couple of hours or leave overnight. Heat your oven to 220C (fan assisted) and place the lamb in a deep saucepan that has plenty of space for the rest of the ingredients. Roast the rolled lamb for 20 minutes until it is a lovely golden colour. Remove from the oven and add the rest of the ingredients to the saucepan. Reduce oven temperature to 180C. Add 300ml of water to the pot (don’t be tempted to add more, and don’t worry if the water doesn’t cover anything, the secret is to let the cooking juices braise the beans). Cover with a tightly fitting lid and return to the oven. Cook for an hour. Carefully remove from the oven, baste really well with the juices that have formed in the bottom of the saucepan, cover again and return to the oven for another hour. Repeat the basting and return to the oven for the last 30 minutes. Carefully remove the lamb shoulder from the saucepan, cut away the string and transfer the cooked beans and all the juices to a large serving platter. Top with the lamb and serve at the table, cutting off thick slices for each guest.

