I am 91 and live independently with my husband of the same age. We have four children, 10 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Recently we have given more thought to inheritance. We don’t want to skip a generation. because some of our children still need financial assistance, but we also would like to ensure that once we’ve passed, the proceeds from our estate are used to help the younger generations, especially given property prices in London nowadays. What are our options?

Helen Jones, partner in private client tax services at accountancy firm BDO, says this issue affects many parents trying to balance the needs of different generations. For assets other than the family home, a discretionary trust can be the ideal solution.

Trusts have been used for centuries to preserve family wealth and are flexible enough to respond to changing circumstances. Each spouse’s will can leave their estate to the survivor, with everything going into a trust on the second death. The trustees, guided by a “letter of wishes” from the couple, will then decide what the beneficiaries receive and when.

Dealing with the family home can be trickier. Each spouse has an inheritance tax (IHT) “nil rate band”, currently £325,000, on which no IHT is paid, plus a residence nil rate band of £175,000, making a total IHT-free amount of £1m. These amounts are frozen until April 6 2026. The residence nil rate band, however, is only given where the family home is directly inherited by children or remoter descendants. It will not apply where the home passes into a discretionary trust.

The first step should be to review the value of the home and other assets. Where the total value of the estate on the second death is more than £2m, the residence nil rate band reduces by £1 for every £2 in excess of £2m, and once the total exceeds £2.7m, it is no longer available. So if the couple expect their joint estate to be worth more than £2.7m, the family home and all other assets can go into a discretionary trust. Once held in trust, the house may be rented out to provide income for the beneficiaries, or sold, and the proceeds invested in other assets.

If the estate will be worth less than £2.7m, it makes sense to preserve the residence nil rate band as much as possible. This is where the trustees will have to consider the circumstances of all the beneficiaries: some may need help with their living expenses, while others may want a lump sum as a deposit for their own home.

In this case the trustees could, for example, distribute the sale proceeds of the house to grandchildren as deposits and the other assets could remain invested to supplement the income of other beneficiaries. Provided the distribution is made within two years of the second death, the estate can still claim the residence nil rate band.

Can I claim a share of husband’s future earnings after we divorce?

I’m getting divorced. My husband works in private equity and his firm has just finished raising its first fund, so his current income is relatively modest by industry standards. However, if the fund performs well, he is likely to make an enormous amount of money through “carried interest”, probably 10 years from now. He wants my financial settlement to be based on what he currently earns but I don’t feel this is fair. I took a long career break to raise our children and to allow him to focus on raising the new fund. My earning potential has suffered as a result. Will I be able to seek a share of this money further down the line?

Katie O’Callaghan, partner in the family practice at law firm Boodle Hatfield, says it is common for people to worry that money that is not yet in their spouse’s back pocket might not be taken into account if they divorce. With carried interest in particular, it may be a complete unknown at the time of the divorce whether the private equity fund will be a success.

Thankfully, the English Family Court not only looks at what exists at the time of marital breakdown, such as property, cash and investments, but also at any potential financial resources which may be available in the future. A husband’s carried interest may not be available for many years to come, but that does not alter the fact that he would be expected to disclose full details in relation to that interest as part of the divorce process.

If the information and documents provided are not sufficiently clear, the other spouse is entitled to ask further questions and to request further evidence. Even though the carried interest does not yet exist as a tangible asset, the court would most likely treat all or part of it as part of the family’s wealth to be divided, given that much of the effort required to bring success to the fund was undertaken by the husband during the marriage.

It is important for non-working spouses to be aware that looking after the home, raising children and supporting their spouse’s work are all considered to be entirely equal to any financial contribution that their spouse has made by earning an income and creating potential carried interest entitlements. They should therefore be reassured that the starting point on any divorce is that they have made an equal contribution to the marriage and are therefore fully entitled to bring financial claims against their ex.

It is most likely that the court will seek to divide any carried interest entitlement as and when it is received, by allocating a specific percentage to each spouse. That percentage would depend on how advanced the fund was at the point of separation.

There may be an argument on behalf of the husband to say that the fund was in its infancy at the point that the marriage broke down and therefore he has years of blood, sweat and tears left after the separation to bring the venture to fruition. Even if the wife does not achieve an entitlement to half, the lucrative nature of many of these funds means that a percentage share of future carried interest may well result in a substantial sum of money becoming available to her in the future.

