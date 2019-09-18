The shortcomings of both Japanese data on capital stock and of orthodox capital theory are well known. Nonetheless, the blanket rejection of official data in Andrew and Pelham Smithers’ letter (September 16) on both capital consumption (in the national accounts) and accounting depreciation (in corporate accounts and in official aggregations such as the ministry of finance’s corporate survey) is unrealistic.

If their assertion that both depreciation and capital consumption allowances are excessive were true, there would exist a large pool of Japanese assets carried at residual book values lower than their economic earning potential would warrant. The prevalence of such assets would leave managements to buy in used equipment at over-depreciated book values and benefit from much higher, real economic values. But such a generalised arbitrage opportunity does not obviously exist.

Given the comparative absence of market transactions, it appears far from obvious that Japanese capital consumption and depreciation allowances are systematically overstated. If they are broadly realistic even though imperfect then Japan does have an “investment problem” — namely, the decade or so over which gross investment has not been stably or materially greater than either depreciation or capital consumption allowances, leaving net investment exiguous and growth of the nation’s real net capital stock pedestrian.

Alexander Kinmont

Chief Executive and Representative Director, Milestone Asset Management, Tokyo, Japan