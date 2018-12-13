Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Britain’s top accounting firms revealed this week that dozens of partners have been let go following inappropriate behaviour, including bullying and sexual harassment. Madison Marriage talks to Tom Braithwaite about how the story developed, and what the revelations tell us about sexual harassment policies at the Big Four in the Me Too era.





Contributors: Katie Martin, capital markets editor, Madison Marriage, accounting and tax corrrespondent and Tom Braithwaite, companies editor. Producer: Sam Westran