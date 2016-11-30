Opec cuts supply for the first time since financial crisis, Beijing clears the air, and how to hide $400m

Sign up to receive FirstFT by email here

Opec has agreed to cut oil supplies for the first time since the global financial crisis eight years ago, sending prices soaring above $50 a barrel. But amid all the excitement over the deal it is worth remembering that prices are still at less than half the levels of two years ago.

The agreement has confounded a lot of the sceptics because it was broader than many expected. Most strikingly, non-Opec member Russia agreed to unprecedented cuts to its own output. The cartel, which pumps a third of the world’s oil, reached the deal to cut 1.2m barrels a day to about 32.5m b/d for six months from the start of January after six hours of talks in Vienna. There is an option to extend the agreement until the end of 2017. (FT, NYT, Bloomberg)

In the news

Trump plans ‘largest tax change’ since Reagan That’s according to former Goldman Sachs banker Steven Mnuchin, who Donald Trump has chosen as Treasury secretary. Tax reform will be a top priority, he said, though critics charge that his plans would disproportionately benefit the wealthy. Senator Elizabeth Warren described Mr Mnuchin as “the Forrest Gump of the financial crisis — he managed to participate in all the worst practices of Wall Street”. (FT, CNN)

. . . And tries to quell business conflict concerns Taking to his favourite medium, Twitter, the president-elect said he planned to leave his business “in total in order to fully focus on running the country”. But critics say the move is unlikely to go far enough. In a sign of potential conflicts to come, six days after he won the election, the government finalised a key step towards a $32m tax subsidy for his company. Separately, the New York Times asks — and answers — if everything Mr Trump tweets has to be reported. (FT, BuzzFeed, NYT)

Gold imports ensnared in China’s crackdown China has curbed gold imports in the wake of government attempts to clamp down on capital leaving the country, according to traders and bankers. China’s central bank will also limit the amount of renminbi that Chinese companies and individuals can remit outside the country, imposing a cap for the first time in more than two decades to stem the yuan’s outflow as the currency plumbs daily lows. (FT, SCMP)

War of the words Debate has erupted over the City of London’s relevance after Brexit. Bank of England governor Mark Carney has warned the EU against freezing out the City, just days after Mario Draghi, president of the European Central Bank, said it was Britain that would “first and foremost” feel the pain of Brexit. (FT)

Syria turmoil The UN says 16,000 civilians have fled rebel-held areas of Aleppo as Syrian government forces retake territory in the city, with thousands more likely to leave if the fighting continues to spread and intensify. If the city falls to Bashar al-Assad, it will only intensify the turmoil in Syria, writes the FT’s David Gardner. (BBC, FT)

Checkmate! Magnus Carlsen has defended his title of chess world champion, defeating challenger Sergey Karjakin of Russia in an intense and gruelling match fought over more than two weeks in New York. But it was not his finest hour or his finest match. (FT)

Islamist mole found German authorities have arrested an Islamist extremist mole in the country’s domestic intelligence agency who is suspected of passing on state secrets to fellow radicals. The 51-year-old had been working at the agency since April 2016 and was responsible for observing the German Islamist scene. (FT)

It’s a big day for

The futures industry Don Wilson, a titan of the derivatives markets, is set to testify in his own defence as he battles a civil lawsuit from the top US regulator, the CFTC, which has accused him of manipulating the interest-rate futures market. (FT)

Food for thought

Beijing’s chance to clear the air As Donald Trump prepares to move into the White House, China has become the world’s leader in tackling global warming and environmental problems. Nobody is as surprised by this new responsibility as China itself, writes the FT’s Jamil Anderlini. (FT)

How to hide $400m When a wealthy Finnish businessman wanted to divorce his wife, their vast fortune vanished. The search for the money reveals the depths of an offshore financial system that dwarfs the US economy. (NYT)

Every demagogue needs an enemy For 25 years, invoking political correctness as a vague and ever-shifting nemesis has been a favourite tactic of the right — and Donald Trump’s victory is its greatest triumph. (Guardian)

A genocide in the making Violence against the Rohingya Muslim minority in Burma is intensifying — the world can no longer look away. (FP)

What’s your beef? After phones, cameras and taxis, Silicon Valley is looking to disrupt a rather more mundane American mainstay: fast food. (FT)

I interviewed the Ohio State attacker In August, Abdul Razak Ali Artan seemed measured and intellectual when a fellow student interviewed him on the first day of school for the student newspaper. “It felt important. Now it’s chilling.” (WaPo)

Creator of the Big Mac dies aged 98 Jim Delligatti came up with the idea for the flagship McDonald’s burger in 1967 — and had a simple reason for calling it what he did. (FT, Guardian)

Video of the day

Fidel Castro funeral dilemma The death of the Cuban leader triggered mixed reactions across the globe as opponents welcomed his demise while supporters grieved. (FT)