Top of the lake

Property prices in major cities have taken a battering this year, seeing the lowest rate of growth since the last global crisis. In Europe, only Geneva has managed a significant upward trajectory during the pandemic and homes in discreet Cologny remain something of a rarity. This 17th-century four-bedroom house fringing the lake (£6.99m through Knight Frank) has everything required for a retreat from the world’s ills, including a double living room with stove, a reading room, orchard, vegetable garden, and a self-contained studio for a home-garden commute to maintain the work-life balance.

Buyers who also want wellbeing – and peace of mind – considered in the mix will find an eight-bedroom mansion listed by Knight Frank (POA) with a heated indoor pool, fitness room, its own mooring and round-the‑clock security protection.

The 17th-century four-bedroom lakeside house, £6.99m through Knight Frank © David Walls

The pool at the eight-bedroom Cologny mansion, POA, through Knight Frank

School of life

The recent crisis has not only highlighted the need for a well-appointed home office but also – for those fortunate enough to be able to employ a live-in lifesaver – the benefits of a teacher-qualified nanny. This expansive skyline-gazing penthouse at Manhattan’s One Beacon Square in Midtown has space to accommodate both for buyers with deep pockets ($35m through Christie’s International Realty). It is the only duplex in the building and offers “his-and-hers” home offices, five bedrooms, six bathrooms and staff accommodation with two bedrooms.

The needs of parents – with or without the support of a nanny – are increasingly being noted by developers through the thoughtful inclusion of a children’s games room. London’s Lillie Square (from £830,000 to £8.9m through Savills and Knight Frank) is a prime example, offering a dedicated space where residents’ children can play at home in their own socially distanced bubble.

The penthouse at One Beacon Square in Manhattan, $35m through Christie’s International Realty

Capital returns

Britain’s decision to open the door to Hongkongers holding British National Overseas (BNO) passports should raise the spirits of London developers.

Top of the wishlist is brand new and well accessorised. New arrivals will find it hard to locate somewhere better equipped than Centre Point, the midcentury-modern landmark towering over Oxford Street.

Poised above the Crossrail station at Tottenham Court Road (which will take passengers to Heathrow in 30 minutes) and an easy stroll to Mayfair and Fitzrovia, the one- to five-bedroom apartments (£3.1m to £55m through Knight Frank) are covetously sleek and accompanied by a private dining room, meeting rooms, a spa and pool.

For those who prefer to travel by train, the penthouse at the Grade II-listed Gasholders London (£7.5m, gasholderslondon.co.uk) is a few minutes’ walk from King’s Cross and St Pancras and provides instant access to the fashion fulcrum of Coal Drops Yard and Central Saint Martins.

Centre Point, £3.1m to £55m through Knight Frank

Spy storeys

Apartment 0.07 at Twenty Grosvenor Square, Finchatton’s luxury 37-unit development overlooking one of the city’s grandest garden squares, is named after Ian Fleming’s iconic spy. Scheduled to go on the market this October, the 5,863sq ft triplex (£19.5m through 20gs.com) has its own double garage, lift, private bar and games room. As a Four Seasons residence, it also enjoys the 24/7 attention of the hotel’s director of residences – one might say a more useful contact than a hotline to Q.

Apartment 0.07 at Twenty Grosvenor Square, £19.5m through 20gs.com © Simon Brown