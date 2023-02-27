This article with suggested questions picked by a teacher is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

Power and borders

Click to view the article below and then answer the questions:

How to contain a recalcitrant Russia

Outline the ideas behind Kennan’s theory of ‘containment’ of the Soviet Union

To what extent can Kennan’s ideas be applied to the west’s engagement with modern day Russia?

Discuss the benefits and drawbacks of the author’s proposed methods of dealing with Russia in the future

Alasdair Monteith, Gordonstoun