FT premium subscribers can click here to receive Trade Secrets by email.

Hello from the US capital, which is slowly emptying out for the Thanksgiving holiday. I’ll be driving up the 95 highway to New York in my VW Golf wagon — designed in Germany, built in Mexico — pondering the fate of North America’s integrated supply chains, as Donald Trump and Nancy Pelosi try to clinch a deal on ratification of the USMCA, which is the subject of today’s main piece. Our person in the news is Mary Ng, Canada’s new minister for international trade, while our chart of the day looks at UK-US trade in healthcare and food.

But first, the National Turkey Federation has kindly supplied us with a few facts worth gobbling up for the occasion. Turkey meat is a relatively small commodity by the standards of US agriculture, and is not particularly export-orientated: foreign sales are only 10 per cent of the market. But trade has been good to turkey farmers this year.

Between January and September, the value of US turkey exports rose by 9 per cent to $489m compared with the same period in 2018. The majority (63 per cent) have gone to Mexico, with the rest heading mainly to Japan, Hong Kong, Canada and the Dominican Republic. China recently lifted its ban on US poultry, so if Mr Trump does a deal with Xi Jinping, it could spell more gains for America’s turkey farmers.

And now, on to Nafta 2.0.

Don’t forget to click here if you’d like to receive Trade Secrets every Monday to Thursday. And we want to hear from you. Send any thoughts to trade.secrets@ft.com, or email me at james.politi@ft.com.

Light at the end of the tunnel for Pelosi?

Nancy Pelosi: the USMCA has put the speaker of the House in an awkward spot © AP

“She knows it’s a great deal. She said it. She keeps saying she wants to get it done but we’re talking about many, many months sitting on her desk”

You guessed it. That was Donald Trump, speaking on Monday. His frustration was directed at Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the House. It has now been almost a year since he signed the USMCA trade deal to replace Nafta with Justin Trudeau, Canada’s prime minister, and Enrique Pena Nieto, the former Mexican president, and it has yet to pass Congress. But despite the bluster, the reality is that the long and winding road to congressional consideration — and approval — of the pact may be coming to an end, and one source of massive uncertainty hanging over global trade could soon be removed.

Let’s remember what’s at stake: US trade with its North American neighbours is worth about $1.4tn per year, and since Nafta took effect in 1994, the three economies have become so deeply integrated that many businesses cannot conceive of a world without it. USMCA is far from a revolutionary trade deal — it mostly replicates the existing deal but adds some new rules-of-origin and wage requirements for car manufacturing, includes a new chapter on digital trade, and tightens some labour provisions. Trump says it will encourage car production in the US, and deter Chinese parts from being used in Mexican-made cars, for example. For many in corporate America — as well as in Ottawa and Mexico City — it is imperfect, but better than a possible worst-case scenario alternative in which Trump throws an economically suicidal tantrum and withdraws the US from Nafta altogether — which would be the equivalent of trade Armageddon in North America.

Politically, the fate of USMCA is crucial to the White House. Trump viciously attacked Nafta throughout his 2016 campaign as a job-killing, outsourcing monster, and then said the US would no longer join TPP, Barack Obama’s vehicle to update the terms of trade in North America. But instead of getting rid of a trade deal entirely as he had threatened, he decided to turn it into a new deal, the USMCA, which he proceeded to negotiate with Canada and Mexico using his typical mix of unilateral tariffs, bullying tactics, and verbal threats. Should the deal fail to gain congressional approval, it would be a big sore point for Trump as he embarks on his re-election campaign. This is why Robert Lighthizer, the US trade representative, has been quietly, if doggedly, trying to negotiate a deal with Ms Pelosi to bring it up for a vote.

Mexican agricultural workers cultivate lettuce in Holtville, California © Getty

USMCA has put Pelosi in an awkward spot. Trade has always been an extremely tricky issue for Democrats. It was so in the Bill Clinton era over the original Nafta and China’s WTO accession. It was so again under Barack Obama over TPP, splitting the party right down the middle between moderate free-traders and union-friendly, trade-sceptic liberal members of Congress. This year, Pelosi is juggling between the increasingly vocal demands of the “frontliners” — conservative Democrats in swing districts who want a vote on USMCA to neutralise any political fallout from impeachment — with resistance from the leftwing of the party, who don’t want to sign up to a pact that is not hugely different than the existing Nafta and hand a political win to a deeply unpopular president.

So where will things land? Pelosi has been inclined to allow a vote for a while, but does not want to fracture her party any more than necessary. This is why she has been trying to convince Lighthizer to accept several key changes to the pact — for example, to tighten labour standards in Mexico to prevent offshoring of production south of the border — and avoid a strong backlash from trade unions.

On Monday night, the House speaker retorted that the ball was actually in the president’s court. “We are within range of a substantially improved agreement for America’s workers. Now, we need to see our progress in writing from the Trade Representative for final review,” she said.

To us at Trade Secrets, that sounds like we might be around the corner from a deal. Chrystia Freeland, Canada’s deputy prime minister, and Jesus Seade, Mexico’s USMCA negotiator, are due to meet Lighthizer today in Washington to discuss the “side letter” that would include the changes negotiated with Pelosi — the critical next step in the process. But the window is narrowing before the 2020 election season kicks into gear, so any miscalculations on either side could prove fatal.

Charted waters

As the UK starts to ponder its options post-Brexit, politicians have been discussing how a UK-US trade deal might work. Both healthcare — and how this might affect the NHS, and food, with potential imports of chlorinated chicken making headlines — are at stake. This chart shows that healthcare trade between the two nations far outstrips food and beverages, and that both have been ticking up since a post-referendum lull in 2016.

Person in the news

Mary Ng, Canada's international trade minister, at her swearing-in ceremony © Bloomberg

Who is it?

Mary Ng — Canada’s new minister for international trade.

Why are they in the news?

After Justin Trudeau won a second term as Canadian prime minister last month, he proceeded to reshuffle his cabinet. Ms Ng, the 50-year-old Hong Kong-born MP from Toronto, will be taking over the international trade portfolio from Jim Carr. Canada has emerged as a staunch defender of the multilateral trade regime in the Trump era, and it will now be up to Ms Ng to carry that torch.

Don’t miss

Wilbur Ross, the US commerce secretary, is proposing that his department vets imports of sensitive technology amid concerns that equipment sold by Chinese companies such as Huawei could be used for spying.

Read more

Read more Michel Barnier, the EU’s chief negotiator, pledges to prioritise a UK trade deal post-Brexit.

Read more

Read more Positive signs on the prospect of a phase-one trade deal between the US and China after a phone call on Tuesday between the countries’ top negotiators took place.

Read more

Tokyo talk

The best trade stories from the Nikkei Asian Review