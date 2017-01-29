François Fillon outlines radical economic plan

François Fillon tried to reboot his French presidential campaign on Sunday, taking aim at rivals and outlining a radical economic platform as he sought to overcome allegations that he misused public funds.

Speaking in front of more than 13,000 supporters in Paris, the Republican party nominee and election frontrunner rejected claims surrounding his wife, Penelope Fillon. She has been at the centre of allegations that she received €500,000 in state funds over eight years as a parliamentary aide to her husband and subsequently his parliamentary successor, but in effect had a “fake job” and did little work.

“From the beginning, Penelope has been by my side, with discretion, with devotion . . . We have nothing to hide,” the 62 year former prime minister said, as the crowd chanted the name of his Welsh-born wife, seated in the front row. “Through Penelope, they are trying to break me. I fear nothing.”

Days after Le Canard Enchaîné, a satirical newspaper, reported the allegations, Mr Fillon, who won his party’s nomination last year in part by embodying high moral values in French politics, has suffered a decrease in approval ratings, by 4 percentage points to 38 per cent.

French state prosecutors have opened a preliminary investigation into possible embezzlement and misuse of public funds.

In addition to the claims linked to Ms Fillon’s parliamentary job, investigators are looking into allegations that she also received €100,000 from a magazine owned by billionaire Marc Ladreit de Lacharriere, a supporter of Mr Fillon. During her 19 month-long employment at the magazine, she allegedly published a couple of book reviews, according to Le Canard Enchaîné. Mr Fillon has denied wrongdoing.

Supporters cheer the former prime minister at a rally this weekend © EPA

In new claims that emerged on Sunday, Mediapart, an investigative website, reported that Mr Fillon allegedly diverted tens of thousands of euros when he was a senator through a system of hidden commissions. Mr Fillon’s campaign declined to comment.

Mr Fillon sought on Sunday to divert attention back to his programme, laying out the most business-friendly, free-market economic platform in the presidential contest.

His proposals include scrapping the limit on weekly working hours, extending retirement age, slashing employment benefits and cutting 500,000 civil service jobs to fund tax breaks for companies — sticking largely to the radical platform that helped him win his party’s nomination in November.

Mr Fillon vowed to cut unemployment to below 7 per cent of the workforce in five years, from about 10 per cent currently. “Everybody has to work to produce more and earn more,” he said.

But after suffering heavy criticism over his plan to overhaul the healthcare insurance, he also sought to soften his image as a free marketeer by promising an “unprecedented multi-annual plan” against poverty.

Mr Fillon lashed out at the other presidential candidates, criticising Marine Le Pen, the far right National Front leader, whom he is expected to face in the second round of the presidential runoff in May. “The FN is the communist party’s programme of the 1970s,” he said.

He also targeted Emmanuel Macron, the former economy minister who is running as an independent and has lately surged in the polls. Mr Fillon described the rival candidate as the heir apparent of the deeply unpopular Socialist president François Hollande.