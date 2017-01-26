Blockchain believers hold fast to a utopian vision

According to Valery Vavilov, if blockchain were in use today, Donald Trump would never again be able to claim that a vote had been rigged.

The 37-year-old is one of a group of chief executives developing the new form of technology and who, instead of only talking in the corporate language of strategy and returns on investment, argue zealously that blockchain will change the world, making systems from banking to voting more transparent and democratic.

Blockchain is an electronic ledger of transactions that are continuously maintained in blocks of records. What gets its developers, investors and fans so excited, however, is that ledgers are jointly held and run by all participants. It is meant to be cryptographically secured to prevent anyone being able to manipulate records, such as who voted for whom, or who owns a bank account.

Mr Vavilov says his enthusiasm for the technology is rooted in personal experience. He grew up in Latvia, and when the Soviet Union fell, he says, his parents’ wealth evaporated in the ensuing chaos. “My parents lost almost everything, savings, pensions, because of systems not designed to work for people,” he says. “I studied it, and I understood, this technology can really change this world.”

Such talk is common in the excitable world of blockchain, which continually hatches new companies, often on the strength of optimism alone. Beyond bitcoin, which divides opinion between those who believe it has democratised finance and those who claim it encourages criminals, there are few blockchain ideas that have progressed very far. Detractors view it as a solution in search of a problem.

But there are already 400 blockchain start-ups working in financial services alone, estimates Simon Taylor, a fintech consultant. Investment of $290m went into bitcoin and blockchain start-ups globally in the first six months of 2016, according to market analysts Juniper Research.

Banks, stock exchanges and governments are buying into the hype too and have called in specialists to work out whether they need blockchain technology. Many executives from traditional institutions, however, still do not quite understand what it is.

“We’ve had top executives from global organisations come in here and say ‘show me a blockchain — get me one, get me two’,” says a senior figure at a US start-up, who asked not to be named. “Our joke was ‘why, certainly, would you like it in blue or green?’” Like other electronic databases, blockchains are not visible to the human eye.

Mr Vavilov co-founded Bitfury in 2011, a lifetime ago by industry standards. It is now a 250-person business and is working on a pilot project aimed at helping landowners in the former Soviet state of Georgia register and transfer their property on a ledger, atthe cost of just a few cents. Like many entrepreneurs, Mr Vavilov also believes his product will be as popular as ride-sharing app Uber.

“Once we start to deliver value — like Uber — in democratic countries people will start to vote in this technology,” he insists, adding: “Never disregard the power of a few committed individuals to change the world.”

Just as enthusiastic about blockchain’s potential is Colorado-based Charles Hoskinson, co-founder of start-up IOHK, which focuses on Asian markets. He launched the company in 2015 to build cryptocurrencies, just as central banks began exploring putting money on the blockchain.

A mathematician, Mr Hoskinson believes blockchain has the potential to reduce society’s need for banks, with people and companies eventually sending each other money over blockchain platforms instead, without any third party acting as middleman.

Mr Hoskinson says his company, working with a global group of academics, has developed a new algorithm called “proof of stake”.

It will help make blockchain applications quicker and easier to scale up for wider use in the financial system, he says. In a commonly made move in the blockchain community, he has made his work freely available online for other developers to use.

While IOHK is working with universities, a markedly different approach to bringing the ledger technology to market is visible at R3 CEV, a start-up headed by David Rutter, a former senior executive at electronic broker ICAP.

R3 CEV's David Rutter wants blockchain to form the foundation of banks' operating systems © John Phillips/Getty Images

Unlike the blockchain developers who see a future where the dominance of banks in the global economy is weakened by widespread use of the ledger technology, Mr Rutter has brought together more than 70 banks and financial institutions who are keen to make it work for them.

He says members of his group want to build blockchain applications to form part, if not all, of banks’ operating systems. Many banks have creaking, legacy IT structures that were shunted together following a wave of mergers in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Like his entrepreneurial peers, Mr Rutter speaks in terms of grand visions. “There needs to be deep and collaborative thinking on what kind of infrastructure you need to support global financial transactions in the cloud,” the New York-based chief executive says.

Mr Rutter argues global banks will recognise the mutual interest in working together, not least because this helps them to cut costs. There is, however, no strong sign yet of the world’s fiendishly competitive major banks embracing the spirit of co-operation.

In November, two members of R3, Goldman Sachs and Banco Santander, quit the consortium to continue their own existing blockchain projects.

Because the business is at such an early stage, R3 is not yet selling a product. Aside from its membership fee, which industry insiders said is $250,000, it plans to raise $150m by selling 60 per cent of the company. Eventually, however, Mr Rutter aims to make money from fees that customers pay to license the technology it develops.

San Francisco-based Chain is another blockchain start-up that is beginning to work with established financial services businesses. It is working with Visa to build a network to allow 17,000 of the credit card company’s business customers to make cross-border payments almost instantaneously, rather than in days, using the blockchain.

Chain's chief executive Adam Ludwin says scepticism on blockchain among banks is starting to soften © Bloomberg

Investors have put $43.7m into Chain, according to the company, which employs former Google and Microsoft engineers to design applications and write code.

Adam Ludwin, Chain’s chief executive, recounts that three years ago, he was laughed off the phone when he called a former JPMorgan executive about blockchain.

“There were a lot of chuckles back then,” he says, but concedes that “even today, there are sceptics”.