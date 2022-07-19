There’ve been thousands of flight cancellations and scenes of chaos at UK airports, so this Money Clinic episode is packed with advice about your consumer rights if your travel plans go wrong. Host Claer Barrett, the FT’s consumer editor, hears from listeners battling to get their money back from airlines and third-party booking sites, including one listener who was forced to wear her husband’s underpants after her suitcase went missing! Can she help them obtain compensation - and track down the missing suitcase? Claer sources tips about air passenger rights, travel insurance and Covid cancellation cover from veteran travel journalist Simon Calder, and Harry Kind, a Which? consumer expert.

Want more?

Claer’s latest FT column is packed with more tips for travellers, including how to get the best deal on holiday currency: https://www.ft.com/content/0044cce2-d9e3-4599-9615-5c2546830071

Simon Calder hosts an Instagram Live on his account @Simon_Calder answering travel questions every Saturday and Sunday at 3.30pm UK time, and also has his own travel podcast - You Should Have Been There.

If you would like to be a future guest on Money Clinic, email the team via money@ft.com or send Claer a DM on social media - she’s @Claerb on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

Presented by Claer Barrett. Produced by Persis Love and Philippa Goodrich. Executive producer is Manuela Saragosa. Sound design is by Breen Turner, with original music from Metaphor Music

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.