Would you like a chance to pay off your mortgage immediately after borrowing the money? Apply to Halifax bank before the year-end, complete by March 31 and you go into a draw. Three winners will have their loan (up to £300,000) paid off.

Perhaps you prefer a cut-price sofa? M&S is offering 30 per cent off furniture. Leeds Building Society is waiving interest payments for the early months of the mortgage. Nationwide Building Society will advance £500,000 to those with a 5 per cent deposit. Marsden will waive legal and valuation fees.

Sainsbury’s Bank is offering a five-year fix at 1.94 per cent, less than 1 per cent more than the UK government is paying for five-year money. All this activity reflects the desperate state of the mortgage market, as lenders struggle to find borrowers, almost any borrowers, to try and reach their targets. Even though the money is being flung at them, the number of home mover mortgages is falling, by 8.6 per cent year on year in September.

Does any of this sound distantly familiar? We have not yet approached the 120 per cent mortgage that helped destroy Northern Rock, but advances on these terms will only work for the lender if everything goes swimmingly. There can be almost no bad debts, no negative equity and no significant fall in house prices.

Never mind that in central London, which has always been the lead indicator — they are already down a fifth from the peak. Never mind, too, that prices for other types of property are looking distinctly rickety, after writedowns from Landsec and British Land this week.

It’s different this time. It always is. But here’s a curiosity. The big UK banks seem to be bursting with financial health, boasting rising reserve ratios and increasing dividends. Yet shares in Lloyds Banking, owner of Halifax, are cheaper today than they were eight years ago, when they first recovered from the crash.

The bankers say they have learnt the lessons from that gruesome episode. Their lending criteria are supposedly more sophisticated than simply assuming property prices always rise. The market is saying that it doesn’t believe them.

First earn the dividend

This week’s interim statement from Vodafone runs to 61 pages, including six (count ’em) “alternative performance measures”, but one short sentence triggered a 10 per cent jump in the company’s depressed share price. Voda’s new boss is holding the dividend at 15.07 euro cents, with an aspiration to raise it.

This really does look like cart before the horse. The “basic earnings per share” for the latest six months add up to a loss of 29 cents a share, and even the “adjusted” version only produces 3.56 cents. Sustainable dividends flow from cash that is not needed for the health of the business. Payouts that are not earned are merely thinly disguised repayments of capital that weaken the balance sheet.

It may be that Nick Read can weld Vodafone’s sprawling empire together. From his experience as the company’s CFO, he should at least know his way round the 61 pages, but given the company’s history of profitless expansion and monster dealmaking, the size of the debt mountain and the need for continuing investment in the telephony business, this dividend does not look sustainable. Which is why the shares, even after this week’s recovery to 157p, still yield more than 8 per cent.

Bookies win again

It was less the climbdown on fixed-odds betting terminals that surprised this week, than the cloth-eared proposal in the Budget to allow the £100 limit to remain until next autumn. You have to wonder what, if any, thought processes produced such a self-evidently stupid decision inside the UK Treasury. The gambling industry had in effect admitted defeat, after its own Project Fear (of massive job losses) had failed to shift the public resentment at the damage these fruit machines can do.

It took a ministerial resignation (rather overshadowed by subsequent events this week) for sense to prevail. It’s also a silver lining for GVC, the owner of Ladbrokes and Coral. It had promised a £700m payday for the former shareholders if the cut in the maximum stake had been postponed to October. It proves once again that the bookies always win.

A full list of Neil Collins’ financial interests can be found at www.ft.com/collinsportfolio