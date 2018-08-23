Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the elusive leader of Isis, has urged his followers to continue fighting despite the group’s losses, in what is his first purported speech for a year.

He said that “the scale of victory or defeat is not dependent on a city or town being stolen or subject to that who has aerial superiority, intercontinental missiles or smart bombs”.

The comments were a reference to the jihadi group’s territorial losses over the past two years as coalitions of international and local forces have driven Isis from its strongholds in Iraq and Syria. Baghdadi also spoke of Turkey’s dispute with the US over the detention of an American pastor, while calling on his followers to use bombs, knives or cars to carry out attacks, according to news agencies.

“Supporters of the caliphate everywhere . . . we promise you, the [Islamic] state is in a great situation, because it asks for what God has, and what God has is good and everlasting,” he said.

The more than 50-minute audio message was released on Isis’s al-Furqan website late on Wednesday and could not be not independently verified. Baghdadi used it to congratulate his followers on Eid al-Adha, a Muslim holiday this week.

The jihadi leader earned global notoriety in 2014 when he proclaimed the creation of a caliphate after Isis launched a blitz across Iraq and Syria, seizing cities and towns as it took over swaths of territory in both countries.

But Iraq, backed by an international coalition, declared that it had defeated the group in December last year.

Russia said in the same month that Isis had also been defeated in Syria, where Moscow backs President Bashar al-Assad in the country’s seven-year civil war.

The Russian defence ministry said last summer that it may have killed Baghdadi after its fighter jets struck an Isis command post near Raqqa, the Syrian city that was the de facto capital of the self-proclaimed caliphate.

But in September, Isis released an audio message purporting to be from Baghdadi, dispelling the claims. And despite its loss of territory, Isis continues to be a threat in both Syria and Iraq.

A recent US inspector general’s report said that the American defence department estimated that 15,500 to 17,100 Isis fighters remained in Iraq, while adding that estimates about the numbers of the group’s fighters “have varied sharply among sources and over time”.

“Although there has been an overall decrease in violence, these fighters, organised in small cells, continued to plant improvised explosive devices and to mount terrorist attacks,” the report said. It added that at the end of June, Isis was estimated to control about 5 per cent of Syria and to have roughly 14,000 fighters in the country.

The jihadi group also has the ability to inspire attacks around the world. Isis claimed responsibility for a shooting in Canada last month that left two people dead and 13 wounded. Canadian police have said they had not found evidence linking the extremist group to the attack.

In the speech, Baghdadi congratulated “the ferocious lions in the countries of the cross, in Canada and Europe and elsewhere, for the beauty of their deeds in supporting their brothers”.