Investors keen on India’s banks face a stark choice between cheaply priced shares of state banks, freighted with non-performing loans, and those of their private market competition. The latter are priced at some of the highest valuations in the world. Hunt for bargains in the former group.

Share prices of state banks, such as the country’s largest State Bank of India, have suffered this year, after fears that a $1.8bn fraud at Punjab National Bank could have repercussions at other public lenders. The latter said staff had improperly logged letters of undertaking, a quasi guarantee since scrapped by India’s central bank. This was used as backing for loans at foreign branches of other lenders. Traders fear that the tactic may have been used elsewhere. Outdated technology — a common complaint about state banks — made it easier to circumvent compliance checks at PNB.

The fraud undermined confidence felt after the Indian government announced a $32bn recapitalisation programme for state banks in October. PNB shares are a quarter below their pre-programme level. SBI shares are 4 per cent higher. Recapitalisation aims to help state-owned banks work through bad loan portfolios accrued in years of reckless lending to India’s largest corporations. SBI lost Rs24bn ($369m) in the most recent quarter, in part from additions to stressed assets. SBI trades at roughly its book value, relatively high given its non-performing assets of nearly a tenth of total loans. Better run private banks often trade at more than four times that ratio. Fitch thinks the capital intended to be raised from public coffers and the market should cover remaining shortfalls for state banks. Yet, the government may decide to inject even more capital following the scandal. That would be no bad thing.

Regulators will intensify demands that borrowers settle bad debts. State banks will benefit from central bank support. SBI is the pick of the bunch.