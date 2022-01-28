© Alex Hahn
The fifth annual FT rating of the UK’s leading management consultants is based on recommendations by their clients and peers. Compiled with Statista, the data company, it assesses consultants’ work in 15 sectors and for 14 types of specialist work. Additionally, consulting networks were rated for the first time.

The results are based on two Statista surveys — one giving feedback from clients and the other of consultants evaluating their peers. Gold, silver and bronze ratings are awarded to firms and networks in different categories according to how often they are recommended.

A total of 194 consultancies are included this year, receiving a total of 728 ratings across 29 different industries and consulting services. The methodology (after the tables) explains how the ratings were worked out.

Consulting networks
NameNotesRating
Eden McCallum 🥇 Gold
The Barton Partnership 🥇 Gold
10EQS 🥈 Silver
AlphaSights 🥈 Silver
GLG 🥈 Silver
Odgers Connect 🥈 Silver
Internal Consulting Group 🥉 Bronze
Business Talent Group 🥉 Bronze

Sectoral expertise

Automotive
NameNotesRating
Accenture 🥇 Gold
Deloitte Consulting 🥇 Gold
Vendigital 🥇 Gold
IBM Business Services 🥈 Silver
KPMG ConsultingIncluding KPMG Boxwood🥈 Silver
McKinsey & Company 🥈 Silver
PwC Consulting 🥈 Silver
AlixPartners 🥉 Bronze
Argon & CoIncluding Crimson & Co🥉 Bronze
BCG - Boston Consulting Group 🥉 Bronze
BearingPoint  🥉 Bronze
EY - Ernst & Young 🥉 Bronze
KearneyFormerly A.T. Kearney🥉 Bronze
Quick Release_ 🥉 Bronze
Unipart Consultancy 🥉 Bronze
Chemicals & pharmaceuticals
NameNotesRating
Accenture 🥇 Gold
Deloitte Consulting 🥇 Gold
McKinsey & Company 🥇 Gold
KPMG ConsultingIncluding KPMG Boxwood🥈 Silver
PwC Consulting 🥈 Silver
Baringa 🥉 Bronze
BCG - Boston Consulting Group 🥉 Bronze
Cello Health 🥉 Bronze
CRA - Charles River Associates  🥉 Bronze
DuPont Sustainable SolutionsPart of DuPont de Nemours, Inc🥉 Bronze
EY - Ernst & Young 🥉 Bronze
L.E.K. Consulting 🥉 Bronze
Mason Advisory 🥉 Bronze
Project One 🥉 Bronze
Construction & infrastructure
NameNotesRating
Arup 🥇 Gold
AtkinsPart of SNC-Lavalin Group🥇 Gold
Curzon Consulting 🥇 Gold
Deloitte Consulting 🥇 Gold
KPMG ConsultingIncluding KPMG Boxwood🥇 Gold
PwC Consulting 🥇 Gold
Arcadis 🥈 Silver
Costain 🥈 Silver
Grant Thornton 🥈 Silver
Mott MacDonald 🥈 Silver
Savills 🥈 Silver
AECOM 🥉 Bronze
BCG - Boston Consulting Group 🥉 Bronze
Bourton Group 🥉 Bronze
Coeus Consulting 🥉 Bronze
CPC 🥉 Bronze
Gardiner & Theobald 🥉 Bronze
Jacobs 🥉 Bronze
KearneyFormerly A.T. Kearney🥉 Bronze
Mace 🥉 Bronze
McKinsey & Company 🥉 Bronze
OC&C Strategy Consultants 🥉 Bronze
Proudfoot 🥉 Bronze
Q5 🥉 Bronze
Turner & Townsend 🥉 Bronze
Vendigital 🥉 Bronze
WSP 🥉 Bronze
Consumer goods & retail
NameNotesRating
Accenture 🥇 Gold
BCG - Boston Consulting Group 🥇 Gold
Deloitte Consulting 🥇 Gold
KPMG ConsultingIncluding KPMG Boxwood🥇 Gold
Bain & Company 🥈 Silver
BDO 🥈 Silver
Brand Vista 🥈 Silver
CapgeminiIncluding Capgemini Invent🥈 Silver
Gartner 🥈 Silver
McKinsey & Company 🥈 Silver
Project One 🥈 Silver
PwC Consulting 🥈 Silver
3Keel 🥉 Bronze
AlixPartners 🥉 Bronze
Argon & CoIncluding Crimson & Co🥉 Bronze
Baringa 🥉 Bronze
BearingPoint  🥉 Bronze
BJSS 🥉 Bronze
CRA - Charles River Associates  🥉 Bronze
CrederaFormerly DMW Group🥉 Bronze
EY-SerenPart of EY🥉 Bronze
Grant Thornton 🥉 Bronze
Ipsos Strategy3Including Ipsos Business Consulting🥉 Bronze
Javelin GroupPart of Accenture🥉 Bronze
KearneyFormerly A.T. Kearney🥉 Bronze
Manifesto Growth Architects 🥉 Bronze
OC&C Strategy Consultants 🥉 Bronze
Oliver Wight 🥉 Bronze
Pearson Ham 🥉 Bronze
Proudfoot 🥉 Bronze
Proxima 🥉 Bronze
Retail Vision 🥉 Bronze
Vendigital 🥉 Bronze
?What If!Part of Accenture🥉 Bronze
White Space Strategy 🥉 Bronze
Energy, utilities & environment
NameNotesRating
Accenture 🥇 Gold
Baringa 🥇 Gold
Deloitte Consulting 🥇 Gold
CapgeminiIncluding Capgemini Invent🥈 Silver
KPMG ConsultingIncluding KPMG Boxwood🥈 Silver
McKinsey & Company 🥈 Silver
Mott MacDonald 🥈 Silver
PwC Consulting 🥈 Silver
3Keel 🥉 Bronze
4C Associates 🥉 Bronze
AFRY Management Consulting  🥉 Bronze
Arcadis 🥉 Bronze
Arup 🥉 Bronze
AtkinsPart of SNC-Lavalin Group🥉 Bronze
Bain & Company 🥉 Bronze
BCG - Boston Consulting Group 🥉 Bronze
BJSS 🥉 Bronze
Coeus Consulting 🥉 Bronze
CRA - Charles River Associates  🥉 Bronze
CrederaFormerly DMW Group🥉 Bronze
Egremont Group 🥉 Bronze
Element Energy 🥉 Bronze
EY - Ernst & Young 🥉 Bronze
Grant Thornton 🥉 Bronze
Oaklin 🥉 Bronze
Project One 🥉 Bronze
Financial institutions & services
NameNotesRating
Accenture 🥇 Gold
Deloitte Consulting 🥇 Gold
KPMG ConsultingIncluding KPMG Boxwood🥇 Gold
McKinsey & Company 🥇 Gold
PwC Consulting 🥇 Gold
BAE Systems Applied Intelligence 🥈 Silver
Bain & Company 🥈 Silver
Baringa 🥈 Silver
BCG - Boston Consulting Group 🥈 Silver
BCS Consulting 🥈 Silver
CapgeminiIncluding Capgemini Invent🥈 Silver
Curzon Consulting 🥈 Silver
Deloitte Digital 🥈 Silver
EY - Ernst & Young 🥈 Silver
IBM Business Services 🥈 Silver
Oliver Wyman 🥈 Silver
Project One 🥈 Silver
11:FS 🥉 Bronze
Alpha 🥉 Bronze
AltusPart of equisoft🥉 Bronze
Alvarez & Marsal 🥉 Bronze
BDO 🥉 Bronze
CapcoPart of Wipro🥉 Bronze
Capita 🥉 Bronze
Clarasys 🥉 Bronze
CrederaFormerly DMW Group🥉 Bronze
EY ParthenonPart of EY🥉 Bronze
Gartner 🥉 Bronze
Grant Thornton 🥉 Bronze
KearneyFormerly A.T. Kearney🥉 Bronze
Manifesto Growth Architects 🥉 Bronze
North Highland 🥉 Bronze
The Berkeley Partnership 🥉 Bronze
Healthcare & life sciences
NameNotesRating
Accenture 🥇 Gold
Deloitte Consulting 🥇 Gold
KPMG ConsultingIncluding KPMG Boxwood🥇 Gold
PwC Consulting 🥇 Gold
Apex Healthcare Consulting 🥈 Silver
BCG - Boston Consulting Group 🥈 Silver
GE Healthcare Partners 🥈 Silver
McKinsey & Company 🥈 Silver
PPL 🥈 Silver
The King’s Fund 🥈 Silver
The PSCFormerly 2020 Delivery🥈 Silver
Acrotrend 🥉 Bronze
AdviseInc 🥉 Bronze
Akeso & Co. 🥉 Bronze
Arcadis 🥉 Bronze
Arthur D. Little  🥉 Bronze
Ashfield 🥉 Bronze
AtkinsPart of SNC-Lavalin Group🥉 Bronze
Attain 🥉 Bronze
Bain & Company 🥉 Bronze
BJSS 🥉 Bronze
CF 🥉 Bronze
Cogentia Healthcare Consulting 🥉 Bronze
CRA - Charles River Associates  🥉 Bronze
Curzon Consulting 🥉 Bronze
Edge Health 🥉 Bronze
IBM Business Services 🥉 Bronze
Infinity WorksPart of Accenture🥉 Bronze
Kainos 🥉 Bronze
Korn Ferry 🥉 Bronze
L.E.K. Consulting 🥉 Bronze
Mansfield Advisors 🥉 Bronze
Mason Advisory 🥉 Bronze
MoorhousePart of Expleo🥉 Bronze
North Highland 🥉 Bronze
PA Consulting 🥉 Bronze
Philips Healthcare Consulting 🥉 Bronze
Tata Consultancy Services 🥉 Bronze
ZS Associates 🥉 Bronze
Insurance
NameNotesRating
Accenture 🥇 Gold
Deloitte Consulting 🥇 Gold
KPMG ConsultingIncluding KPMG Boxwood🥇 Gold
PwC Consulting 🥇 Gold
EY - Ernst & Young 🥈 Silver
McKinsey & Company 🥈 Silver
Baringa 🥉 Bronze
BCG - Boston Consulting Group 🥉 Bronze
CapgeminiIncluding Capgemini Invent🥉 Bronze
CrederaFormerly DMW Group🥉 Bronze
Oliver Wyman 🥉 Bronze
Oxbow Partners 🥉 Bronze
Internet, media & entertainment
NameNotesRating
Accenture 🥇 Gold
Deloitte Digital 🥇 Gold
Acrotrend 🥈 Silver
Bain & Company 🥈 Silver
KPMG ConsultingIncluding KPMG Boxwood🥈 Silver
PwC Consulting 🥈 Silver
Vendigital 🥈 Silver
Agility in Mind 🥉 Bronze
Baringa 🥉 Bronze
BCG - Boston Consulting Group 🥉 Bronze
Clarasys 🥉 Bronze
IBM Business Services 🥉 Bronze
KantarFormerly Kantar Added Value🥉 Bronze
Manifesto Growth Architects 🥉 Bronze
McKinsey & Company 🥉 Bronze
O&O - Oliver & Ohlbaum Associates 🥉 Bronze
Project One 🥉 Bronze
ThoughtWorks 🥉 Bronze
IT, technology & telecommunications
NameNotesRating
Accenture 🥇 Gold
Deloitte Consulting 🥇 Gold
IBM Business Services 🥇 Gold
KPMG ConsultingIncluding KPMG Boxwood🥇 Gold
BAE Systems Applied Intelligence 🥈 Silver
BCG - Boston Consulting Group 🥈 Silver
CapgeminiIncluding Capgemini Invent🥈 Silver
Cognizant 🥈 Silver
Gartner 🥈 Silver
Infosys 🥈 Silver
McKinsey & Company 🥈 Silver
PwC Consulting 🥈 Silver
AlixPartners 🥉 Bronze
AltranPart of Capgemini🥉 Bronze
Analysys Mason 🥉 Bronze
AND Digital 🥉 Bronze
Atos 🥉 Bronze
Bain & Company 🥉 Bronze
Baringa 🥉 Bronze
CapcoPart of Wipro🥉 Bronze
CGI 🥉 Bronze
EY ParthenonPart of EY🥉 Bronze
Grant Thornton 🥉 Bronze
Hitachi Vantara 🥉 Bronze
KearneyFormerly A.T. Kearney🥉 Bronze
Korn Ferry 🥉 Bronze
NTT Data 🥉 Bronze
Tata Consultancy Services 🥉 Bronze
Vendigital 🥉 Bronze
Oil & gas
NameNotesRating
Accenture 🥇 Gold
Baringa 🥇 Gold
PwC Consulting 🥇 Gold
Deloitte Consulting 🥈 Silver
KPMG ConsultingIncluding KPMG Boxwood🥈 Silver
BCG - Boston Consulting Group 🥉 Bronze
Coeus Consulting 🥉 Bronze
FTI Consulting 🥉 Bronze
Genesis 🥉 Bronze
Infosys 🥉 Bronze
McKinsey & Company 🥉 Bronze
Oaklin 🥉 Bronze
Wood MackenziePart of Verisk🥉 Bronze
Other industrial & metals
NameNotesRating
Accenture 🥇 Gold
Deloitte Consulting 🥈 Silver
IBM Business Services 🥈 Silver
KPMG ConsultingIncluding KPMG Boxwood🥈 Silver
McKinsey & Company 🥈 Silver
PwC Consulting 🥈 Silver
Bain & Company 🥉 Bronze
BCG - Boston Consulting Group 🥉 Bronze
CapgeminiIncluding Capgemini Invent🥉 Bronze
KearneyFormerly A.T. Kearney🥉 Bronze
Korn Ferry 🥉 Bronze
Vendigital 🥉 Bronze
Public & social sector
NameNotesRating
Accenture 🥇 Gold
Deloitte Consulting 🥇 Gold
KPMG ConsultingIncluding KPMG Boxwood🥇 Gold
PwC Consulting 🥇 Gold
AtkinsPart of SNC-Lavalin Group🥈 Silver
Atos 🥈 Silver
BAE Systems Applied Intelligence 🥈 Silver
CapgeminiIncluding Capgemini Invent🥈 Silver
Curzon Consulting 🥈 Silver
Grant Thornton 🥈 Silver
IBM Business Services 🥈 Silver
McKinsey & Company 🥈 Silver
PA Consulting 🥈 Silver
The PSCFormerly 2020 Delivery🥈 Silver
31ten 🥉 Bronze
Actica Consulting 🥉 Bronze
Akeso & Co. 🥉 Bronze
Arcadis 🥉 Bronze
Baringa 🥉 Bronze
Basis 🥉 Bronze
BCG - Boston Consulting Group 🥉 Bronze
Cambridge Econometrics 🥉 Bronze
CEPA 🥉 Bronze
CGI 🥉 Bronze
Clarasys 🥉 Bronze
CrederaFormerly DMW Group🥉 Bronze
EY - Ernst & Young 🥉 Bronze
Gemserv 🥉 Bronze
Infinity WorksPart of Accenture🥉 Bronze
Kainos 🥉 Bronze
Korn Ferry 🥉 Bronze
Mason Advisory 🥉 Bronze
Mott MacDonald 🥉 Bronze
PPL 🥉 Bronze
Project One 🥉 Bronze
Proxima 🥉 Bronze
RedQuadrant 🥉 Bronze
The King’s Fund 🥉 Bronze
TPXimpact Formerly FutureGov🥉 Bronze
Travel, transportation & logistics
NameNotesRating
Accenture 🥇 Gold
Deloitte Consulting 🥇 Gold
KPMG ConsultingIncluding KPMG Boxwood🥇 Gold
PwC Consulting 🥇 Gold
BCG - Boston Consulting Group 🥈 Silver
EY - Ernst & Young 🥈 Silver
Grant Thornton 🥈 Silver
McKinsey & Company 🥈 Silver
Mott MacDonald 🥈 Silver
North Highland 🥈 Silver
AlixPartners 🥉 Bronze
Arup 🥉 Bronze
AtkinsPart of SNC-Lavalin Group🥉 Bronze
Atos 🥉 Bronze
Bain & Company 🥉 Bronze
BearingPoint  🥉 Bronze
L.E.K. Consulting 🥉 Bronze
Oliver Wyman 🥉 Bronze
PA Consulting 🥉 Bronze
Proudfoot 🥉 Bronze
Vendigital 🥉 Bronze

Consulting services

Data analytics & big Data
NameNotesRating
Accenture 🥇 Gold
Deloitte Consulting 🥇 Gold
Deloitte Digital 🥇 Gold
IBM Business Services 🥇 Gold
Acrotrend 🥈 Silver
Atos 🥈 Silver
BAE Systems Applied Intelligence 🥈 Silver
BCG - Boston Consulting Group 🥈 Silver
CapgeminiIncluding Capgemini Invent🥈 Silver
EY - Ernst & Young 🥈 Silver
KPMG ConsultingIncluding KPMG Boxwood🥈 Silver
McKinsey & Company 🥈 Silver
Oracle Consulting 🥈 Silver
PwC Consulting 🥈 Silver
4C Associates 🥉 Bronze
AlignAlytics 🥉 Bronze
Argon & CoIncluding Crimson & Co🥉 Bronze
Avanade 🥉 Bronze
Bain & Company 🥉 Bronze
Baringa 🥉 Bronze
BCS ConsultingPart of Accenture🥉 Bronze
BearingPoint  🥉 Bronze
Cambridge Consultants 🥉 Bronze
Cambridge Econometrics 🥉 Bronze
CapcoPart of Wipro🥉 Bronze
CGI 🥉 Bronze
Cognizant 🥉 Bronze
CRA - Charles River Associates  🥉 Bronze
CrederaFormerly DMW Group🥉 Bronze
Edge Health 🥉 Bronze
Grant Thornton 🥉 Bronze
Infinity WorksPart of Accenture🥉 Bronze
Infosys 🥉 Bronze
JMAN Group 🥉 Bronze
NTT Data Business SolutionsPart of NTT Data, formerly itelligence UK🥉 Bronze
PA Consulting 🥉 Bronze
QuantumBlackPart of McKinsey🥉 Bronze
The Berkeley Partnership 🥉 Bronze
Vendigital 🥉 Bronze
Digital transformation
NameNotesRating
Accenture 🥇 Gold
Deloitte Digital 🥇 Gold
IBM Business Services 🥇 Gold
KPMG ConsultingIncluding KPMG Boxwood🥇 Gold
PwC Consulting 🥇 Gold
Atos 🥈 Silver
Bain & Company 🥈 Silver
BCG - Boston Consulting Group 🥈 Silver
CapgeminiIncluding Capgemini Invent🥈 Silver
CrederaFormerly DMW Group🥈 Silver
Curzon Consulting 🥈 Silver
Dell EMC ProConsult Advisory Services 🥈 Silver
EY - Ernst & Young 🥈 Silver
McKinsey & Company 🥈 Silver
Project One 🥈 Silver
11:FS 🥉 Bronze
Alchemmy 🥉 Bronze
AlixPartners 🥉 Bronze
AND Digital 🥉 Bronze
AtkinsPart of SNC-Lavalin Group🥉 Bronze
Avanade 🥉 Bronze
Cadence Innova 🥉 Bronze
Clarasys 🥉 Bronze
Cognizant 🥉 Bronze
Digital Workplace Group 🥉 Bronze
EY ParthenonPart of EY🥉 Bronze
Grant Thornton 🥉 Bronze
Infinity WorksPart of Accenture🥉 Bronze
Infosys 🥉 Bronze
Kainos 🥉 Bronze
North Highland 🥉 Bronze
PA Consulting 🥉 Bronze
Finance, risk & compliance
NameNotesRating
Accenture 🥇 Gold
Deloitte Consulting 🥇 Gold
KPMG ConsultingIncluding KPMG Boxwood🥇 Gold
PwC Consulting 🥇 Gold
BAE Systems Applied Intelligence 🥈 Silver
Bain & Company 🥈 Silver
Baringa 🥈 Silver
BCG - Boston Consulting Group 🥈 Silver
BDO 🥈 Silver
Deloitte Digital 🥈 Silver
EY - Ernst & Young 🥈 Silver
EY ParthenonPart of EY🥈 Silver
Grant Thornton 🥈 Silver
IBM Business Services 🥈 Silver
McKinsey & Company 🥈 Silver
Oliver Wyman 🥈 Silver
AlixPartners 🥉 Bronze
Alvarez & Marsal 🥉 Bronze
BCS Consulting 🥉 Bronze
BearingPoint  🥉 Bronze
CapgeminiIncluding Capgemini Invent🥉 Bronze
FTI Consulting 🥉 Bronze
Huntswood CTC Limited 🥉 Bronze
PromontoryPart of IBM🥉 Bronze
Savills 🥉 Bronze
Sionic 🥉 Bronze
Innovation, growth & new business models
NameNotesRating
Accenture 🥇 Gold
BCG - Boston Consulting Group 🥇 Gold
Deloitte Consulting 🥇 Gold
KPMG ConsultingIncluding KPMG Boxwood🥇 Gold
McKinsey & Company 🥇 Gold
Bain & Company 🥈 Silver
Deloitte Digital 🥈 Silver
Manifesto Growth Architects 🥈 Silver
PwC Consulting 🥈 Silver
BCG Digital Ventures Part of Boston Consulting Group🥉 Bronze
BearingPoint  🥉 Bronze
EY-SerenPart of EY🥉 Bronze
Fluxx & magneticNorth  🥉 Bronze
GameShift 🥉 Bronze
Gartner 🥉 Bronze
Gobeyond 🥉 Bronze
IBM Business Services 🥉 Bronze
KearneyFormerly A.T. Kearney🥉 Bronze
Leading Resolutions 🥉 Bronze
Oaklin 🥉 Bronze
Oliver Wyman 🥉 Bronze
PA Consulting 🥉 Bronze
?What If!Part of Accenture🥉 Bronze
White Space Strategy 🥉 Bronze
IT - implementation
NameNotesRating
Accenture 🥇 Gold
IBM Business Services 🥇 Gold
AtkinsPart of SNC-Lavalin Group🥈 Silver
Atos 🥈 Silver
CapgeminiIncluding Capgemini Invent🥈 Silver
Capita 🥈 Silver
Cognizant 🥈 Silver
CrederaFormerly DMW Group🥈 Silver
Dell EMC ProConsult Advisory Services 🥈 Silver
Deloitte Consulting 🥈 Silver
Infosys 🥈 Silver
KPMG ConsultingIncluding KPMG Boxwood🥈 Silver
McKinsey & Company 🥈 Silver
PwC Consulting 🥈 Silver
Tata Consultancy Services 🥈 Silver
BJSS 🥉 Bronze
BMC 🥉 Bronze
CGI 🥉 Bronze
Clarasys 🥉 Bronze
Kainos 🥉 Bronze
Mason Advisory 🥉 Bronze
Mosaic Island 🥉 Bronze
Peru Consulting 🥉 Bronze
Softwire 🥉 Bronze
The Berkeley Partnership 🥉 Bronze
Wipro 🥉 Bronze
Broadstones Tech 🥉 Bronze
IT - strategy
NameNotesRating
Accenture 🥇 Gold
Deloitte Consulting 🥇 Gold
IBM Business Services 🥇 Gold
AtkinsPart of SNC-Lavalin Group🥈 Silver
Bain & Company 🥈 Silver
BCG - Boston Consulting Group 🥈 Silver
CapgeminiIncluding Capgemini Invent🥈 Silver
CrederaFormerly DMW Group🥈 Silver
Dell EMC ProConsult Advisory Services 🥈 Silver
Deloitte Digital 🥈 Silver
Gartner 🥈 Silver
KPMG ConsultingIncluding KPMG Boxwood🥈 Silver
McKinsey & Company 🥈 Silver
PwC Consulting 🥈 Silver
Arthur D. Little  🥉 Bronze
Baringa 🥉 Bronze
BearingPoint  🥉 Bronze
BMC 🥉 Bronze
Cognizant 🥉 Bronze
Enfuse Group 🥉 Bronze
Infosys 🥉 Bronze
Mason Advisory 🥉 Bronze
MoorhousePart of Expleo🥉 Bronze
NTT Data 🥉 Bronze
Oliver Wyman 🥉 Bronze
PA Consulting 🥉 Bronze
Strategy IT  🥉 Bronze
Tata Consultancy Services 🥉 Bronze
Marketing, brand & pricing
NameNotesRating
Accenture 🥇 Gold
BCG - Boston Consulting Group 🥇 Gold
Deloitte Consulting 🥇 Gold
KPMG ConsultingIncluding KPMG Boxwood🥇 Gold
McKinsey & Company 🥇 Gold
Bain & Company 🥈 Silver
Brand Vista 🥈 Silver
CapgeminiIncluding Capgemini Invent🥈 Silver
Deloitte Digital 🥈 Silver
Gartner 🥈 Silver
KantarFormerly Kantar Added Value🥈 Silver
Observatory International 🥈 Silver
Pearson Ham 🥈 Silver
PwC Consulting 🥈 Silver
Simon-Kucher & Partners 🥈 Silver
BCG Digital Ventures Part of Boston Consulting Group🥉 Bronze
Brandpie 🥉 Bronze
Dectech 🥉 Bronze
Distinction Consulting 🥉 Bronze
Havas Helia 🥉 Bronze
Interbrand 🥉 Bronze
KearneyFormerly A.T. Kearney🥉 Bronze
L.E.K. Consulting 🥉 Bronze
Monitor DeloittePart of Deloitte🥉 Bronze
OC&C Strategy Consultants 🥉 Bronze
Ogilvy Consulting 🥉 Bronze
Oliver Wyman 🥉 Bronze
Propaganda 🥉 Bronze
Prophet 🥉 Bronze
Smith+Co 🥉 Bronze
Mergers & acquisitions
NameNotesRating
McKinsey & Company 🥇 Gold
PwC Consulting 🥇 Gold
Accenture 🥈 Silver
Bain & Company 🥈 Silver
BCG - Boston Consulting Group 🥈 Silver
Deloitte Consulting 🥈 Silver
KPMG ConsultingIncluding KPMG Boxwood🥈 Silver
AlixPartners 🥉 Bronze
Alvarez & Marsal 🥉 Bronze
BDO 🥉 Bronze
Clarasys 🥉 Bronze
EY - Ernst & Young 🥉 Bronze
EY ParthenonPart of EY🥉 Bronze
FTI Consulting 🥉 Bronze
L.E.K. Consulting 🥉 Bronze
MercerPart of MarshMcLennan🥉 Bronze
OC&C Strategy Consultants 🥉 Bronze
Roland Berger 🥉 Bronze
Operations & supply chain
NameNotesRating
Accenture 🥇 Gold
Deloitte Consulting 🥇 Gold
IBM Business Services 🥇 Gold
KPMG ConsultingIncluding KPMG Boxwood🥇 Gold
PwC Consulting 🥇 Gold
Baringa 🥈 Silver
BCG - Boston Consulting Group 🥈 Silver
Curzon Consulting 🥈 Silver
Deloitte Digital 🥈 Silver
McKinsey & Company 🥈 Silver
4C Associates 🥉 Bronze
AlixPartners 🥉 Bronze
Argon & CoIncluding Crimson & Co🥉 Bronze
Arup 🥉 Bronze
AtkinsPart of SNC-Lavalin Group🥉 Bronze
Bain & Company 🥉 Bronze
BearingPoint  🥉 Bronze
Cambridge Consultants 🥉 Bronze
CapgeminiIncluding Capgemini Invent🥉 Bronze
Efficio 🥉 Bronze
KearneyFormerly A.T. Kearney🥉 Bronze
Newton 🥉 Bronze
Oliver Wight 🥉 Bronze
PA Consulting 🥉 Bronze
Proxima 🥉 Bronze
Retearn 🥉 Bronze
The Berkeley Partnership 🥉 Bronze
Unipart Consultancy 🥉 Bronze
Vendigital 🥉 Bronze
Organisation & change
NameNotesRating
Accenture 🥇 Gold
Deloitte Consulting 🥇 Gold
KPMG ConsultingIncluding KPMG Boxwood🥇 Gold
PwC Consulting 🥇 Gold
BCG - Boston Consulting Group 🥈 Silver
CapgeminiIncluding Capgemini Invent🥈 Silver
Deloitte Digital 🥈 Silver
IBM Business Services 🥈 Silver
Korn Ferry 🥈 Silver
McKinsey & Company 🥈 Silver
Project One 🥈 Silver
Q5 🥈 Silver
31ten 🥉 Bronze
Afiniti 🥉 Bronze
AtkinsPart of SNC-Lavalin Group🥉 Bronze
Bain & Company 🥉 Bronze
Basis 🥉 Bronze
Clarasys 🥉 Bronze
EY - Ernst & Young 🥉 Bronze
GameShift 🥉 Bronze
KearneyFormerly A.T. Kearney🥉 Bronze
North Highland 🥉 Bronze
Oaklin 🥉 Bronze
PA Consulting 🥉 Bronze
PPL 🥉 Bronze
The Berkeley Partnership 🥉 Bronze
The PSCFormerly 2020 Delivery🥉 Bronze
People & performance
NameNotesRating
Accenture 🥇 Gold
Capita 🥇 Gold
Deloitte Consulting 🥇 Gold
KPMG ConsultingIncluding KPMG Boxwood🥇 Gold
McKinsey & Company 🥇 Gold
PwC Consulting 🥇 Gold
Accelerating Experience 🥈 Silver
AtkinsPart of SNC-Lavalin Group🥈 Silver
Bain & Company 🥈 Silver
BCG - Boston Consulting Group 🥈 Silver
EY - Ernst & Young 🥈 Silver
Korn Ferry 🥈 Silver
MercerPart of MarshMcLennan🥈 Silver
North Highland 🥈 Silver
Q5 🥈 Silver
Baringa 🥉 Bronze
Basis 🥉 Bronze
CapgeminiIncluding Capgemini Invent🥉 Bronze
EY Lane4 🥉 Bronze
Gallup 🥉 Bronze
GameShift 🥉 Bronze
Human Engine 🥉 Bronze
Peopletoo 🥉 Bronze
Talik & Company 🥉 Bronze
The GAP Partnership 🥉 Bronze
The PSCFormerly 2020 Delivery🥉 Bronze
Willis Towers Watson 🥉 Bronze
Sales & CRM
NameNotesRating
Accenture 🥇 Gold
Deloitte Consulting 🥇 Gold
KPMG ConsultingIncluding KPMG Boxwood🥇 Gold
Acrotrend 🥈 Silver
Bain & Company 🥈 Silver
McKinsey & Company 🥈 Silver
PwC Consulting 🥈 Silver
Quantum 🥈 Silver
Sales Tec 🥈 Silver
Arthur D. Little  🥉 Bronze
Baringa 🥉 Bronze
Beyond Philosophy 🥉 Bronze
Clarasys 🥉 Bronze
Dectech 🥉 Bronze
Egremont Group 🥉 Bronze
EY - Ernst & Young 🥉 Bronze
Integration Consulting 🥉 Bronze
Observatory International 🥉 Bronze
Prophet 🥉 Bronze
Publicis SapientFormerly Sapient and SapientRazorfish🥉 Bronze
SBR Consulting 🥉 Bronze
ZS Associates 🥉 Bronze
Strategy
NameNotesRating
Accenture 🥇 Gold
Bain & Company 🥇 Gold
BCG - Boston Consulting Group 🥇 Gold
Deloitte Consulting 🥇 Gold
KPMG ConsultingIncluding KPMG Boxwood🥇 Gold
McKinsey & Company 🥇 Gold
Curzon Consulting 🥈 Silver
EY - Ernst & Young 🥈 Silver
Oliver Wyman 🥈 Silver
PA Consulting 🥈 Silver
31ten 🥉 Bronze
Arthur D. Little  🥉 Bronze
Baringa 🥉 Bronze
CapgeminiIncluding Capgemini Invent🥉 Bronze
CrederaFormerly DMW Group🥉 Bronze
Deloitte Digital 🥉 Bronze
EY ParthenonPart of EY🥉 Bronze
GameShift 🥉 Bronze
Gartner 🥉 Bronze
KearneyFormerly A.T. Kearney🥉 Bronze
L.E.K. Consulting 🥉 Bronze
Monitor DeloittePart of Deloitte🥉 Bronze
Pearson Ham 🥉 Bronze
Strategy&Part of PwC🥉 Bronze
The PSCFormerly 2020 Delivery🥉 Bronze
White Space Strategy 🥉 Bronze
Sustainability
NameNotesRating
Accenture 🥇 Gold
Deloitte Consulting 🥇 Gold
KPMG ConsultingIncluding KPMG Boxwood🥇 Gold
McKinsey & Company 🥇 Gold
PwC Consulting 🥇 Gold
3Keel 🥈 Silver
Arup 🥈 Silver
AtkinsPart of SNC-Lavalin Group🥈 Silver
Baringa 🥈 Silver
ERM 🥈 Silver
PA Consulting 🥈 Silver
AccountAbility 🥉 Bronze
Arcadis 🥉 Bronze
BCG - Boston Consulting Group 🥉 Bronze
Cambridge Consultants 🥉 Bronze
Curzon Consulting 🥉 Bronze
Element Energy 🥉 Bronze
KantarFormerly Kantar Added Value🥉 Bronze
Mott MacDonald 🥉 Bronze
Oliver Wyman 🥉 Bronze
Ricardo 🥉 Bronze
Twentyfifty 🥉 Bronze

Methodology and notes

Market definition
Mainstream management consulting firms, IT consultancies, advisory branches of auditing firms, the consultancy branches of technology companies, and consulting networks were eligible.

Methodology
The list of consultancies is based on two surveys; one among peers (partners and executives from other consultancies) and another among clients. Both surveys were conducted online by Statista.

Peer survey
Building on last year’s methodology, the longlist was expanded to more than 1,700 firms and used as a basis for the latest survey among peers. To update the longlist, Statista used recommendations from previous years and the following sources: lists from associations (eg Management Consultancies Association), consulting directories (eg Consultingcase101) and company databases (eg Orbis). The list of management consulting partners and executives was compiled using research conducted mainly on firms’ websites. It was also possible to register for the survey on ft.com. The sample included 5,200 partners and executives of UK firms.

Invitations to the survey were sent via an email containing a personalised link. The field research period ran from July 19 to August 27 2021. As in previous years, partners and executives could make recommendations in 15 sectors and for 14 consulting services. They could also recommend consulting networks. Respondents were also given the opportunity to name consultancies they would refrain from recommending.

An autocomplete function was available to assist in selecting a consultancy or network and respondents were also able to recommend any consultancy which did not appear in the autocomplete list, or add a negative evaluation. A score was given to each firm based on the number of positive and negative recommendations they received in each sector and consulting service. Self-recommendations were excluded.

Client survey
An online survey was then conducted among about 1,000 senior executives who have used management consultancies, recruited through an online access panel. The field phase lasted from September 9-27. Respondents were asked to indicate the sectors or consulting services in which they had collaborated with a management consultancy in the past four years. They were asked to recommend firms by using the autofill list or adding names. For each sector or consulting service they specified, the respondents were given a list of recommended consultancies for evaluation. The quality of the firms and networks was scored using a five-point scale (very good to very poor). The evaluations “very good”, “good” and “acceptable” counted as recommendations (“very good” counted as one recommendation, “good” and “acceptable” carried a lower weight). The evaluations “poor” and “very poor” counted against consultancies and networks. Reputation is typically built over several years and this list aims to reflect that longevity. Therefore, last year’s results were taken into account, attributed a low weighting.

Recommendations
In each sector and consulting service, firms were sorted according to the number of recommendations (taking into account a reduction for negative evaluations). The groups were placed in the classes below, based on the average number of recommendations in that sector or consulting service:

• Consultancies and networks that received well above the average number of recommendations were sorted into the gold class, “very frequently recommended”. The number of recommendations was at least two times larger than the average for each sector or consulting service.

• Firms and networks that received fewer recommendations but were still clearly above average, were sorted into the silver class, “frequently recommended”. The number of recommendations was less than double, but more than the average for each sector or consulting service.

• Firms and networks that still received a significant number of recommendations from peers and clients, were sorted into the bronze class, “recommended”, within their industry or sector.

• Firms and networks with an insufficient number of recommendations were excluded. Consultancies are sorted alphabetically in each class.

Disclaimer
The ranking comprises firms with a sufficient number of recommendations; a mention is positive and is a vote of confidence from the market. The ranking was created through a complex process. The quality of consultancies not included is not disputed.

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
