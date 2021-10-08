Aylin Bayhan

Porte Italia Brenta nightstand, £3,420, artemest.com

Balmain cotton-mix blazer, £1,282, modesens.com

Caran d’Ache Ecridor Cubrik pen, £110, harrods.com

Victoria Beckham wool/cashmere crewneck, €405, oluxury.com

Off-White viscose skirt, £725, farfetch.com

Hermès 2019 leather pre-owned Birkin tote bag, £23,261, farfetch.com

Oscar de la Renta viscose/polyester dress, £1,546

Cartier Tank Asymétrique watch, £27,400

Marine Serre cotton-mix Moon Lozenge trousers, £1,134, farfetch.com

Loewe metal Anagram necklace, £550

Gucci silk Rhombus shirt, £795

Vintage Stilnovo c1960 diamond-cut faceted-glass-lens chandelier, $24,000, 1stdibs.com

Casablanca wool dress, £648

Aleksandre Akhalkatsishvili cotton blazer, £555, brownsfashion.com

MSGM wool Argyle-print polo top, £470, modesens.com

Agustina Bottoni Constantin III rhombus candleholder, £134, 1stdibs.com

Chanel 2011-2012 pre-owned leather Argyle patchwork bag, £2,200, farfetch.com

Maison Margiela lambswool Tattersall skirt, £580

Bottega Veneta leather slippers, £1,225, mrporter.com

Burberry corduroy-trimmed quilted cotton reversible jacket, £790,
net-a-porter.com

Roberto Cavalli Home Interiors Grace chair, £5,949, 1stdibs.com

