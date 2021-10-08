Fashionably tessellate: why not buy diamonds this autumn?
Porte Italia Brenta nightstand, £3,420, artemest.com
Balmain cotton-mix blazer, £1,282, modesens.com
Caran d’Ache Ecridor Cubrik pen, £110, harrods.com
Victoria Beckham wool/cashmere crewneck, €405, oluxury.com
Off-White viscose skirt, £725, farfetch.com
Hermès 2019 leather pre-owned Birkin tote bag, £23,261, farfetch.com
Oscar de la Renta viscose/polyester dress, £1,546
Cartier Tank Asymétrique watch, £27,400
Marine Serre cotton-mix Moon Lozenge trousers, £1,134, farfetch.com
Loewe metal Anagram necklace, £550
Gucci silk Rhombus shirt, £795
Vintage Stilnovo c1960 diamond-cut faceted-glass-lens chandelier, $24,000, 1stdibs.com
Casablanca wool dress, £648
Aleksandre Akhalkatsishvili cotton blazer, £555, brownsfashion.com
MSGM wool Argyle-print polo top, £470, modesens.com
Agustina Bottoni Constantin III rhombus candleholder, £134, 1stdibs.com
Chanel 2011-2012 pre-owned leather Argyle patchwork bag, £2,200, farfetch.com
Maison Margiela lambswool Tattersall skirt, £580
Bottega Veneta leather slippers, £1,225, mrporter.com
Burberry corduroy-trimmed quilted cotton reversible jacket, £790,
net-a-porter.com
Roberto Cavalli Home Interiors Grace chair, £5,949, 1stdibs.com
