Orient Overseas pops 20% on $6.3bn China Cosco takeover

Orient Overseas International jumped 20 per cent in Hong Kong on Monday after China Cosco Shipping announced a $6.3bn takeover deal for the shipping company.

The deal announced on Sunday is the latest in a wave of M&A in container shipping and creates a potentially stronger Asian competitor to the 2M Alliance of Denmark’s Maersk Line and Switzerland’s Mediterranean Shipping Company.

State-owned China Cosco said its offer had been accepted by the company’s controlling shareholder, CC Tung, who owns a 68.7 per cent stake in Orient Overseas. Mr Tung is the brother of Tung Chee-hwa, Hong Kong’s first post-handover chief executive.

Cosco Shipping’s HK$78.67 offer was at a 31 per cent premium to Orient Overseas’ closing price on Friday.

Orient Overseas’ stock jumped 20.2 per cent in early trading on Monday to HK$72.1 a share. China Cosco Shipping’s stock rose 6.4 per cent to HK$4.33 a share.