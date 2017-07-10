COSCO Shipping Co Ltd

Orient Overseas pops 20% on $6.3bn China Cosco takeover

fastFT

by: Alice Woodhouse

Orient Overseas International jumped 20 per cent in Hong Kong on Monday after China Cosco Shipping announced a $6.3bn takeover deal for the shipping company.

The deal announced on Sunday is the latest in a wave of M&A in container shipping and creates a potentially stronger Asian competitor to the 2M Alliance of Denmark’s Maersk Line and Switzerland’s Mediterranean Shipping Company.

State-owned China Cosco said its offer had been accepted by the company’s controlling shareholder, CC Tung, who owns a 68.7 per cent stake in Orient Overseas. Mr Tung is the brother of Tung Chee-hwa, Hong Kong’s first post-handover chief executive.

Cosco Shipping’s HK$78.67 offer was at a 31 per cent premium to Orient Overseas’ closing price on Friday.

Orient Overseas’ stock jumped 20.2 per cent in early trading on Monday to HK$72.1 a share. China Cosco Shipping’s stock rose 6.4 per cent to HK$4.33 a share.

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2017. All rights reserved. You may share using our article tools. Please don't copy articles from FT.com and redistribute by email or post to the web.