It’s not so tough at the top for London’s mayors

British politics is filled with tough jobs: chancellor of the exchequer, head of the UK Independence party’s internal discipline, the poor sod planning Donald Trump’s state visit. But being mayor is not one of them. At least that was my reading of this week’s events involving Ken Livingstone.

Once upon a time, when Labour won elections and banks made money, Mr Livingstone was mayor of London — and one of Britain’s most popular politicians. He became known as a pragmatist who made the Tubes run on time.

In retrospect, this probably had less to do with Ken than with the mirage of the mayoralty. Because away from City Hall, he has done badly.

He told a radio interviewer last April that Adolf Hitler had supported Zionism in the early 1930s, as a way of getting Jews out of Germany. He has repeated that view on demand ever since. This week a Labour disciplinary panel found him guilty of “grossly detrimental” conduct, but did not expel him from the party. The former mayor’s contrition amounted to the statement: “I did a Vanessa Feltz interview and I guess that is a crime against humanity.” Oh, how prescient were the publishers who gave Mr Livingstone’s 2011 memoir the title You Can’t Say That.

The mayoralty made Ken look good and has similarly enhanced his successors Boris Johnson and Sadiq Khan. After taking office, both figures became the most popular politicians in their party. (In the case of Labour’s Mr Khan, this is a relative achievement — like being the shortest Dickens novel, or the healthiest Nigella dessert.)

There is a serious point here: mayors take the credit, but not the blame. Londoners thanked Ken for the Oyster card, but he escaped blame for the Tube strikes. They welcomed Boris standing up to Tory benefit changes, while not attributing to him the wider failings of housing policy. They cheer Sadiq for opposing Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit and forgive him for nominating Jeremy Corbyn for Labour leader.

More than half of Londoners told YouGov that both Ken and Boris had done a good job as mayor, in a 2012 poll. More recently, 58 per cent, including half of Tories, approved of Sadiq.

What explains this popularity? One possibility is that political success is guaranteed if you have a distinctive first name and use public transport. Another is that the mayor has little power so not much can go wrong. Mr Johnson recently recalled that his duties included opening the Shard skyscraper “at least twice”. And mayors have no high-profile opposition figure. Instead they have been able to protest against the evils of central government. It also helps that the advent of directly elected London mayors, in 2000, coincided with a surge in London pride. Crime fell; employment rose; the city is vibrant.

This augurs well for the new mayors of Manchester, Liverpool, the West Midlands and elsewhere, who will be elected on May 4. They will be able to tap into a similar urban momentum. Although their powers will vary, I suspect that the mayors’ very existence will make them popular. But while the job might have limited downsides, the upside is questionable. Mr Livingstone, 71, is finished. Mr Johnson, 52, has not (yet) achieved his ambition of becoming prime minister. Mr Khan is still a long way from becoming Labour leader.

I once lived in Bogotá, Colombia, which started electing mayors a couple of years before London. The first three incumbents were remarkably successful, and soon touted as presidenciables, contenders for the top job. None of them got it. Instead, the whole mayoral project in Bogotá has turned sour. The fourth-elected mayor was jailed for corruption. The fifth couldn’t even get the bins collected. At some point, someone will probably make a hash of being mayor of London or Liverpool or Manchester. But it will take some doing.

