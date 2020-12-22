Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Money Clinic is taking a break until December 31st, so why not delve into our back catalogue of podcasts to find useful discussions on how to manage your money during the pandemic, from starting in investing and shared ownership to the dangers of 'money mules' and moving into a second career. Our next episode focuses on how best to plan your finances in the New Year while Covid-19 continues to affect all our lives.

If you would like to talk to Claer for a future podcast episode, email the Money Clinic team money@ft.com with a brief description of your story. Follow Claer on Twitter and Instagram @Claerb and read her weekly Serious Money column in the FT Money section of the FT Weekend newspaper.

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.