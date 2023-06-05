You are in a slam, with just one entry to dummy. For what will you use this vital asset?

Bidding

Dealer: East

Love All

North East South West — NB 2C NB 2D NB 3S NB 4H NB 4NT NB 5D NB 5NT NB 6S

Having opened with a game-forcing 2C, the jump-rebid to 3S sets that suit as trumps and asks partner to cue-bid any ace held. Roman Key-Card Blackwood followed, revealing no kings. West led 5♠; declarer considered, since a club loser is inevitable, that the hand rests on how the diamond suit is handled. Should he play for J♦ to drop, or take the finesse?

South drew three rounds of trumps, cashed ♦AK, and watched West discard 8♦, then 9♦, and East 2♦d followed by 3♦ — each falsely showing an odd number of cards in the suit. Trusting them, declarer laid down Q♦ and his slam was gone. East’s J♦ and a club trick left him a trick short.

As so often, running off all the trumps may prove revealing. West is quite likely to pitch a diamond — since this is how he can tell partner to guard that suit and, if he does, when ♦AK are cashed, West will show out, marking East with J♦. If, surprisingly, both opponents cling to diamonds, an attentive declarer — with “table presence” — may discern that East is holding length there since, with four discards to find, he will have much thinking to do.

