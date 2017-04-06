Arts education deserves to be centre stage

Constant hubbub is a feature of school life. This week the shouts, taunting and bells were imported into the Tate Modern art gallery, where trainees and professors at London’s Institute of Education staged an “occupation”, aimed at exploring imaginative ways of teaching visual arts.

Along with the soundtrack of the school day there were workshops, installations, and a performance piece based on a parents’ evening.

This self-conscious provocation came in the middle of an ongoing battle over how best to prepare students for the challenges of the 21st century’s changing employment landscape.

The debate goes like this: in a ruthless world of greater automation and declining job security, should education systems be straining to catch up with East Asian economies, for example by teaching excellent maths to all students, not just the most able? Or does this cause a decline in creative subjects at the moment when the experimentation, and the love of design and making, nurtured by the arts, are coming into their own as workplace skills?

Generalised panic about lack of numeracy has led schools in the UK, US and Canada towards imitations of Asian methods of maths teaching, known as “mastery”.

The Shanghai region, meanwhile, realising that critical thinking is as important as the world-beating arithmetic that propelled it to the top of global education league tables, has — according to Lucy Crehan’s book Cleverlands, a tour of the globe’s most successful education systems — introduced a new mantra: “To every question there should be more than a single answer.” In the UK, Cambridge university has a new professorship of play, sponsored by toymaker Lego, to study “21st century skills like problem solving, teamwork and self-control”.

At the chalkface, however, things are going the other way: lofty arts-world figures, along with teachers and parents, complain that the recent emphasis on so-called core learning is squeezing out creativity in English schools. Relegating the arts to an extracurricular CV decoration is a huge risk. Creative industries, and culture both high and low, are major UK exports — Britain could be endangering one of its strengths by leaving it out of school performance measures.

“As a nation we desperately need to be encouraging curiosity and encouraging self-starters who are brave and entrepreneurial,” argues Henry Ward of the Freelands Foundation, the art charity responsible for the Tate event. And the real problem is lack of equity. While more academically successful pupils tend to study arts subjects, more than half of 16-year-olds do not sit exams in any arts subjects. Funding pressures on schools will make the trade-off between academic and arts subjects more brutal, especially where arts teaching is unimaginative. So the issue around access to creative subjects and to effective maths teaching turns out to be similar: how best to equip all children for a stimulating career.

Top jobs demand a mix of skills. While the elite Russell group of UK universities has a list of academic subjects that will help applicants to maximise their chances of a place, all may not be quite as it seems.

Drama, according to a study of admissions data by LKMco, a think-tank, is quite an effective passport to an undergraduate law course — the courts offer a perfect platform for someone whose flair for oratory and performance have already had an outlet at school. Will it help social mobility in the legal profession to limit or discourage drama as a subject choice for state school pupils?

“Focus on growing your nation’s talent in the things that the Chinese aren’t winning at (yet),” Crehan advises other school systems — but we should try to improve our maths scores too. According to the OECD, the Paris-based club of mostly rich nations, one in 10 undergraduates in England has low numeracy skills, one of the worst rates among advanced economies. Disputes about whether academic or creative subjects have greater utility may be best treated as the equivalent of mayhem in the corridor after the bell. It obscures what really matters: spreading access to excellent teaching in both.

The writer is a former FT education correspondent