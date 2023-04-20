Natural gas consumption in the EU fell almost 18 per cent in the past eight months, Ukraine will plead for urgent shipments of surface-to-air missiles at a meeting of its western allies on Friday, and Germany looks ready to legalise recreational cannabis use.

Mentioned in this podcast:

EU gas usage falls 18% after price shock caused by Russian supply cuts

Military briefing: Ukraine pleads for missiles as air defence stocks run low

Germany set to legalise personal use of cannabis

The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon, Sonja Hutson and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber, Michael Lello, David da Silva and Gavin Kallmann. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music.

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com