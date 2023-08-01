Rising stock prices and falling bond yields in the US have essentially neutralised the impact of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate rises, western oil and gas majors are expected to face renewed scrutiny of their energy transition plans, and China’s metals and mining investments overseas are on track to hit a record this year. Plus, the private equity owners of German sandal maker Birkenstock are considering an initial public offering of the company.

