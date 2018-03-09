FT Series

Writer Claire Tomalin: ‘You begin to see certain patterns’

The biographer on personal tragedy, literary success — and tackling the subject of her own life

‘Frankenstein’: an all too human monster

Mary Shelley’s novel is far more than just a warning about the dangers of science

The rebirth of rivers

Those hoping to clean up the Ganges can draw lessons from the Thames

FT Weekend Oxford Literary Festival highlights

The festival, now in its 22nd year, features over 200 events in venues around the city centre

Charlotte Mendelson on why Oxford should stay weird

As the novelist returns to her hometown, nothing is quite as she remembers

The word on the street

‘I imagine that modern literary festivals aren’t that different from the gatherings in the House of Wisdom’