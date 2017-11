Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

EU legislation was back in the House of Commons this week and not all Conservative MPs were willing to back the government. Plus, how will Europe's financial centre survive Brexit and what kind of relationship will it have with the bloc? With George Parker, Jonathan Ford, James Blitz and Miranda Green of the Financial Times. Presented by Sebastian Payne. Produced by Madison Darbyshire.

Stitcher audioBoom RSS