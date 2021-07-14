“If only books could speak,” a character in The Pages wistfully reflects. Here, at last, one does. The little volume overhearing that remark can’t inform the people who handle it “what I know, what I witnessed”. It can tell us, though, the readers of Hugo Hamilton’s ninth novel.

This is a book narrated by a book: specifically, a first edition of Joseph Roth’s Rebellion, published in 1924 and overshadowed ever since by “a masterpiece about a sanatorium that came out in the same year” (Thomas Mann’s The Magic Mountain). Now, this battered copy of Roth’s tale about a poor Vienna organ-grinder scourged by the injustices of post-first world war society can finally account for itself.

With his voluble paper narrator, Hamilton has revived the so-called “novel of circulation”: stories told by objects as they pass from hand to hand. The genre, pioneered in 1709 by the gossiping guineas of Charles Gildon’s The Golden Spy, took off as both commerce and fiction boomed in Georgian England. More recently, authors such as Marguerite Yourcenar (A Coin in Nine Hands; 1934) and Annie Proulx (Accordion Crimes; 1996) have revitalised it. “Circulation” yarns often seek, and find, connections between disparate times, places and people. So it proves here. There turns out to be something in this modest copy of a 1920s protest novel that “had the ability to align the universe”.

Hamilton’s talking book interleaves several strands of story across a century of life on and off the shelf. In the present, its current owner — American artist Lena Knecht — visits Berlin to retrace the paths taken by her German grandfather. Lena, a divided soul of Irish and German parentage, has a fiancé back in the US, Mike, who works in cyber security — later, a vital detail. Her grandfather, then a student, received Rebellion for safekeeping after his Jewish literature professor, David Glückstein, rescued the volume from the infamous Nazi book-burning on Opernplatz in May 1933. As Heinrich Heine first noted, book-burners will become people-burners.

Hamilton avoids indigestion with a brisk and swift narrative style that echoes Roth’s own

Hamilton counterpoints Lena’s mission to reopen the closed chapters of her family’s past with her encounters in today’s Berlin, and with the life of Joseph Roth himself. That spellbinding storyteller, born on the fringes of the moribund Habsburg empire he elegised in The Radetzsky March, became both journalist and fabulist — an archetype of the “restless, refugee, itinerant, stateless writer on the run”. Roth’s unhappy wife Friedl joins this story; her descent into depression and schizophrenia parallels Joseph’s flight from Hitler’s Germany. He would die, a broken alcoholic, in Paris in 1939; the following year, the Nazis murdered her.

There’s much, then, for our vintage volume to recount. Hamilton, who has drawn on his own Irish-German ancestry in novels such as Dublin Palms and his outstanding memoir The Speckled People, avoids indigestion with a brisk and swift narrative style that echoes Roth’s own. Although ideas of memory, legacy and repetition — the indelible imprints of history — fill The Pages, it moves with a fast and fluid gait.

Lena’s adventures in multicultural Berlin, once again a home for Roth’s dream of “diversity and open borders”, pile up around the time-travelling episodes that trace the book’s, and author’s, progress. She meets a refugee brother and sister, Armin and Madina, who bear inner and outer scars from the Chechen wars. Madina — a singer who, like Roth’s hero, has a prosthetic leg — must fend off her jealous ex Ulrich, a care-home worker capable of kindness but tempted too by far-right militancy. Ulrich is another traumatised migrant from the splintered Soviet empire in whom the unresolved past, that “dormant virus”, may burst out in some “irrational piece of cruelty”.

As his various threads entwine, Hamilton sometimes risks confusion or distraction. Mostly he sidesteps them thanks to his sharp, laconic, camera’s-eye observation, akin to the Neue Sachlichkeit (“New Objectivity”) of Weimar-era prose.

Roth, however, was not simply an observer but a myth-maker. In Rebellion, the hapless street-musician’s struggles with authority become a parable of the doomed quest for justice in a world of predators and prey. In The Pages, the book’s transit from pre-war Europe to our own allows Hamilton to depict the first epoch as mirror, and harbinger, of the second. In the earlier era, political liars cultivated “an appetite for dishonesty” as they dissolved “the boundaries between fact and fiction”. Now lying bigotry, with Ulrich’s face, returns to Berlin. The book warns that “My time is coming back.”

The novel’s overlapping strata enrich its texture but can blur its focus. In particular, Friedl’s poignant fate, as her mental torment enacts in miniature a continent’s collapse, feels unduly compressed. And in Hamilton’s contemporary plot, a far-fetched, thriller-like showdown — when Mike’s cyber skills come into play — leaves everyday realism far behind. With The Pages, as with Roth himself, fable rather than reportage gains the upper hand. It reminds us that, even in an age when people “live in a rush to forget” (Roth’s words), we must read the book of the past in order to understand the present.

The Pages by Hugo Hamilton, 4th Estate £14.99/Knopf $28, 272 pages

