All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the connection, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

Guy Crouchback is the main character in which literary trilogy?

Which spice is made from the seed covering of a nutmeg?

Which footballer’s wife won Strictly Come Dancing in 2013?

Which company was formed by John D Rockefeller in 1870?

In pre-decimal currency, which coin was worth the equivalent of 12½p?

Which electronic band’s hit singles of the 1990s included “Toxygene”, “Blue Room” and “Little Fluffy Clouds”?

Physical copies of which telephone directory were sent out for the last time in 2019?

On December 9 1960, the character Elsie Lappin spoke the first ever words in which TV show?

In 1969, James Earl Ray was sentenced to 99 years in prison for assassinating whom?