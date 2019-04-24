FT subscribers can click here to receive Brexit Briefing every day by email.

How can the impasse over Brexit be broken? And can it be broken quickly enough to ensure that Britain does not participate in the European elections scheduled for May 23?

As politics picks up at Westminster after the Easter break, these are the questions troubling Conservative MPs. But there are no comforting answers.

Instead, the likelihood is that the Conservatives will be unable to avoid what, for them, will be the terrible spectacle of a European election contest that they have never wanted — and which underlines the government's failure to deliver Brexit.

There are three separate initiatives under way to try to break the Brexit impasse — but none is guaranteed success.

One initiative, reported in the Financial Times today, is being considered by Theresa May’s Downing Street team. This is to hold a vote next week on the Withdrawal Agreement Bill, the legislation that implements Brexit.

The WAB is not the same as the meaningful vote which is the big make-or-break decision on a deal. Instead, the WAB is the legislation underpinning Brexit that permits the UK’s departure in UK law.

If Mrs May were to win that vote at the key parliamentary moment — second reading — she could argue that the vote on Brexit has been secured in principle and the European elections can be abandoned.

But it is far from clear that Mrs May has the support in the Commons to do this — so Downing Street is holding back from taking a formal decision for now.

The second initiative regards the Conservative-Labour talks to secure a cross-party approach to Brexit.

Mrs May infuriated many of her backbenchers by entering into talks with Jeremy Corbyn last month. But yesterday she told her cabinet that Labour was deliberately dragging its feet on the bid to find common ground.

The reality is that Labour has never wanted to be midwife to what it deems a “Tory Brexit”; and Mrs May has never wanted to compromise on the customs union question. These talks will therefore break down — underlining Mrs May’s problems if she tries to get that WAB vote passed by MPs.

The third initiative is the one being launched by backbench Tory MPs. This is to change the rules for Conservative leadership contests to allow Mrs May to be challenged — and toppled — immediately. (A leadership challenge was launched last November and, under current rules, there can’t be another until November 2019.)

We should get a decision today on whether the rules will be changed to allow a contest. The expectation of many Tory MPs is that the rules won’t be altered and Mrs May will carry on.

But that should not distract attention from just how unpopular Mrs May is in her own party. A survey today by the ConservativeHome website shows her net satisfaction ratings among Tory activists are the worst ever recorded by a Conservative minister.

We shall soon see whether any of these initiatives really can break the impasse over Brexit. But for the Tories, the threat posed by Nigel Farage’s new Brexit party is already considerable.

If the Conservatives do suffer disastrous results at the European elections on May 23, it is hard to see how the PM can survive after that.

