BT hit by Italy problems and slowdown in TV business

This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

BT suffered from a weaker performance by its international Global Services division and a sharp tail-off in its TV business, hitting sales and profits in the second quarter.

The Global Services unit, which supplies multinational companies with telecoms services and has been hit by an alleged fraud in Italy, reported a 39 per cent decline in underlying earnings.

Once the growth engine of the company, the division suffered a 10 per cent drop in revenue during the three-month period despite a significant benefit from foreign exchange movements. The fraud has triggered a large impairment charge and a major restructuring plan in the past 18 months.

BT’s problems were compounded by a slowdown at its TV business, where it added only 7,000 new users in the quarter, compared with 63,000 in the same period last year.

Gavin Patterson, chief executive, said the lower number reflected the company’s move to turn off an older TV platform and start charging customers, having initially offered BT Sport for free. He said the company was happy with its progress in the pay-TV market, where it has 1.8m customers, and that it was comfortable being a “competitive number two” in premium sports, behind Sky, heading into the next Premier League rights auction, due early next year.

Stephane Beyazian, an analyst with Raymond James, pointed to weaker trends in consumer including the TV numbers and the addition of only 22,000 broadband customers as reasons for concern despite the robust performance of the EE business.

Virgin Media, a British competitor, reported overnight that it had added 57,000 new broadband users in the UK and Ireland.

Overall, BT reported a 2 per cent drop in revenue to £6bn and a 4 per cent decline in earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation, to £1.8bn, in the second quarter. Profit before tax dropped 1 per cent to £666m while free cash flow, an important metric for BT, which faces potentially higher pension and fibre optic investment bills, dropped £205m as its capital expenditure rose. It maintained its outlook for the year. Shares dropped 1 per cent to 258p.

BT maintained its interim dividend for this year at 4.85p — allaying fears of a potential cut — and said it would remain committed to a “progressive” dividend policy. The group unveiled plans to adjust its dividend from next year so the interim payment would be fixed at 30 per cent of the previous year’s total.

However, it warned that future increases would depend on factors “including underlying medium-term earnings expectations and levels of business reinvestment”. BT lowered dividend growth expectations in May.

The company said the Global Services unit’s financial performance was hit as customers signed up for smaller contracts, while the loss of revenue in Italy was another factor. Profit at the division collapsed 28 per cent even excluding the Italian business.

“This is not going to be an overnight fix,” said Simon Lowth, chief financial officer at BT.

Dhananjay Mirchandani, an analyst at Bernstein, said: “Revenues were soggy, as was the business-to-business order book for the quarter. Both are related. Ebitda was ahead of market expectations, but a 4 per cent decline is anything but inspiring.”

BT is locked in talks with the UK government and its rivals to expand its full fibre network, via the Openreach subsidiary, and to raise broadband speeds in rural areas.

It is also moving to overhaul its pension scheme by a number of measures with a proposed plan set to be put to unions and its members within weeks. The company pointed to a reduction in its pension deficit to £7.7bn and said it hoped to have “resolved” a shake-up of its pension schemes by the first half of next year.

Mr Patterson sounded a warning over BT’s ability to forge ahead with a fibre network upgrade due to the uncertainty over Brexit and its ability to tap into the continental labour market. “That is what I am worried about that ultimately we won’t have enough people to build the network,” he said.