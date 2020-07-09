Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

In an interview with the FT, European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde said that “women are the first victims” of events such as a pandemic and discussed the steps towards recovery. Plus, UK business leaders say that millions of jobs in some of the hardest hit sectors are still at risk despite chancellor Rishi Sunak’s £30bn jobs plan, and the US hits 3m confirmed coronavirus cases.

