Ethiopia’s government has signalled its intention to open up the state-dominated economy after announcing that it will privatise some of its prized assets, including Ethiopian Airlines and Ethio Telecom.

In an apparent admission that state-led development is struggling to deliver, the ruling Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front said the partial privatisation of state-owned entities was to solve the nation’s “foreign currency challenge, increase income generation, alleviate the cost of living problems and solve good governance issues”.

The decision is the latest in a series of reforms announced by Abiy Ahmed, the prime minister. The 42-year-old took office in April following the shock resignation of his predecessor after two years of deadly anti-government protests threatened the authoritarian regime’s three-decade grip on power.

Analysts welcomed the move but said Mr Abiy had little choice but to abandon the EPRDF’s Marxist roots as social pressures mount in the continent’s second-most populous nation.

“It’s an existential issue,” said Ahmed Salim, vice-president of Teneo Intelligence, a think-tank. “They have to adapt their economy to have one that’s fit for purpose, that can absorb the millions of young, unemployed people and ensure an equitable distribution of wealth. The old model was just not doing that.”

Fitsum Agera, Mr Abiy’s chief of staff, said late on Tuesday the privatisation plans were part of an “an effort to boost and modernise the Ethiopian economy”.

$232m Ethiopian Airlines’ profit in the last financial year, the largest of any African carrier

“The governing party has agreed for stake sales/mixed ownership in state-owned enterprises in energy, telecom, logistics and aviation sectors while preserving the dominant role for the state,” Mr Fitsum said on social media. He added that “mixed ownership” or “outright full privatisation” in other sectors, including railways, sugar, industrial parks and hotels would also happen.

Ethiopia’s economy has grown at more than 10 per cent annually over the past decade, driven mostly by government-led, debt-financed spending on massive infrastructure projects from dams to roads and railways. The government has also developed a nationwide network of industrial parks to establish a low-wage apparel industry.

The strategy has delivered some successes, such as attracting dozens of foreign textile manufacturers that have employed tens of thousands of people. Ethiopian Airlines is also regarded as professionally run and delivered a profit of $232m in the last financial year, the largest of any African carrier.

But foreign institutions are banned from operating in financial services, telecoms and retail as the government wants to protect the sectors and use the profits of state monopolies to finance infrastructure projects.

The government is now grappling with a severe foreign exchange shortage, while the International Monetary Fund warned this year of “high debt distress”. It has also failed to generate jobs for many of the 2.5m Ethiopians who join the labour market every year and meet the aspirations of the young population.

In a sign of the pressure on the government, China, which has been Ethiopia’s largest lender over the past 10 years, has started to scale back its investment in the nation.

The government said the privatisations would be open to Ethiopians, members of the diaspora and foreigners.

It gave no details on when the sales might happen or how much of each company would be sold. Officials said in April that the government was considering exchanging a stake in Ethiopian Airlines for shares in Djibouti’s container terminal.

Sarah Baynton-Glen, an analyst at Standard Chartered Bank, said Mr Abiy “has signalled his way of thinking is very different to what we've had in the past”.

But she cautioned that the privatisations would probably be insufficient to address Ethiopia’s structural priorities, the most pressing of which are considered an overhaul of the financial services and telecoms sectors, long considered among the least sophisticated in the continent.

“This [announcement] will probably not be enough to deliver significant change. We’ll need to see more opening up to see a meaningful difference,” Ms Baynton-Glen said.