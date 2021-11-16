Joe Biden has told Xi Jinping that their countries must not allow competition to “veer into conflict”, at the start of a virtual meeting that takes place amid rising tensions over Taiwan.

“We need to establish a common sense guardrail, to be clear and honest where we disagree and work together where our interests intersect,” the US president told his Chinese counterpart. “None of this is a favour to either of our countries . . . it’s just responsible world leadership.”

Biden wanted to hold an in-person summit but Xi has not left China for almost two years because of the coronavirus pandemic. US-China relations are mired in their worst state since the two countries established diplomatic ties in 1979.

“It’s the first time for us to meet virtually. Although it’s not as good as a face-to-face meeting, I’m very happy to see my old friend,” Xi said to Biden in his opening remarks, which were made in front of the media.

Xi said the countries should “respect each other, coexist in peace and pursue win-win co-operation” in a mantra that critics say means letting China pursue controversial policies such as the repression of Uyghurs and the crackdown on the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong.

“A sound and steady China-US relationship is required for advancing our two countries’ respective development and for safeguarding a peaceful and stable international environment, including finding effective responses to global challenges such as climate change, which you referenced, and the Covid pandemic,” Xi added.

The meeting marks the first time the leaders have held face-to-face talks by video link since Biden entered the White House. The Biden administration has many concerns about China, ranging from its persecution of the Uyghurs to longstanding frustration with Chinese economic practices.

But the US is extremely alarmed at the situation around Taiwan, with China flying more and more of its warplanes into the island’s air defence identification zone.

Biden was expected to raise both Taiwan and worries about China’s rapidly expanding nuclear arsenal. China tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic weapon in July and the Pentagon recently said China would quadruple its nuclear stockpile to more than 1,000 warheads by 2030.

Xi was expected to press Biden to make sure he did not weaken the “one China” policy under which the US has recognised Beijing as the sole seat of government in China since 1979. This year the US implemented policy changes that have made it easier for American officials to engage with Taiwanese officials.

Biden recently said the US would defend Taiwan against any attack from China, in comments that contravened the longstanding “strategic ambiguity” policy through which the US is vague about whether it would come to Taiwan’s aid. The White House immediately watered down Biden’s comments but they raised further concerns in Beijing about his stance.

Chinese analysts said Xi could not compromise on “bottom line” issues such as Taiwan and its campaigns to assert control over Hong Kong and the northwestern region of Xinjiang.

“China has a very clear position on [these issues] and will not be moved,” said Shi Yinhong, a foreign relations expert at Renmin University.

Follow Demetri Sevastopulo and Tom Mitchell on Twitter