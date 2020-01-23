Anna Gross, Cheryl Brumley

This is the first audio feature for a series of FT Special Reports on sustainable food and agriculture. In this episode, author Fred Pearce talks to our markets reporter Anna Gross about deforestation in the Amazon rainforest and how that impacts farming. They explore how the lessons learned in Brazil could have wider implications for future global food production and agriculture.

Produced by Howard Shannon and Breen Turner

