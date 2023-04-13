Donald Trump is suing his former lawyer Michael Cohen, an uptick in core prices in the US is keeping pressure on the Federal Reserve to push ahead with another interest rate rise in May, and a study shows 91 of the poorest countries will spend an average of more than 16 per cent of their revenue on foreign debt repayments.

Mentioned in this podcast:

Donald Trump sues former lawyer Michael Cohen for $500mn

Inflation eased to the lowest level in nearly two years in March

Poorest countries’ finances under pressure from higher rates

The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon, Sonja Hutson and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber, Michael Lello, David da Silva and Gavin Kallmann. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music.

