China calls for ceasefire with plan unlikely to win backing from Kyiv
China has called for a ceasefire in the war in Ukraine and a return to negotiations as Beijing attempts to position itself as a peacemaker in the conflict on the anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion.
The Chinese foreign ministry on Friday released a 12-point plan for the “political settlement” to the war in Ukraine, though many of the measures reiterated Beijing’s standard talking points on the conflict.
Chinese diplomats have engaged in a difficult balancing act over the war, straining to appear neutral despite its close ties to Moscow while blaming Washington and Nato for provoking the conflict.
“Dialogue and negotiation are the only viable solution to the Ukraine crisis,” the foreign ministry said. “All efforts conducive to the peaceful settlement of the crisis must be encouraged and supported.”
Beijing’s call for a ceasefire is unlikely to receive support in Kyiv until Russia withdraws from huge swaths of territories it has occupied, an issue that was not addressed in the 12-point position paper.
UK’s Cleverly to pledge support for Kyiv for ‘as long as it takes’
UK foreign secretary James Cleverly will on Friday pledge to support Ukraine for “as long as it takes”, in an address to the UN Security Council to mark the first anniversary of the conflict.
Cleverly will meet Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba in New York alongside António Guterres, the UN secretary-general, to discuss the UK’s support to Kyiv and the region’s long-term stability.
“One year into this terrible war, let us send this clear message: Our support for Ukraine is not, and will never be, time-limited,” Cleverly is expected to say. “We will keep the promises we made to the UN Charter and the Ukrainian people. And will give the Ukrainians all the help they need. For as long as it takes. Until Ukraine prevails.”
Commenting ahead of his visit, Cleverly argued that Russian President Vladimir Putin had been “proven greatly wrong” in his assumption that Ukraine would “crumble within weeks”
“Twelve months on, the international community remains resolute that Ukraine will win the war, end Russia’s threat to Ukraine’s sovereignty and forge a sustainable peace,” he added. “Ukraine is turning the tide and Putin is losing. One year into this terrible war, our support will continue for as long as it takes.”
The war in Ukraine — one year since Russian tanks rolled across the border
Welcome to the Financial Times’s live coverage of the first anniversary of the war in Ukraine. On February 24 last year, the world awoke to news that Russian tanks had rolled into Ukraine from the east and north.
Troops had been massing on Ukraine’s borders for months and Russian leader Vladimir Putin had made a series of fiery speeches on the long-running conflict in the Donbas region.
There were fears that the war could be a short one, with Ukrainian troops potentially overrun in a matter of days. But that has not proved to be the case.
Stay with us as we take you through all the key points of the past year, look at the impact of the conflict around the world, and bring you all the latest developments on the ground.
