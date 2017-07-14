Ernestina Herrera de Noble, media owner, 1925-2017

From humble beginnings as a flamenco dancer in a nightclub in Buenos Aires, Ernestina Herrera de Noble went on to own one of the most powerful media empires in Latin America.

Over almost half a century, as Argentina was plagued by military dictatorships and economic crises, Herrera de Noble, who has died aged 92, played a pivotal role in transforming Clarín into what it claims is the best-selling Spanish-language paper, and the eighth most widely circulated in the world.

At the same time, she led its expansion into a conglomerate stretching across radio, television, cable and the internet. Its size gave Herrera de Noble unparalleled influence over national politics, which she wielded to her economic advantage. Grupo Clarín, formed in 1999, now has annual revenues of around $700m.

Many Argentines remain disgusted at her willingness to show tacit acceptance of General Jorge Videla by sharing a box with him when he hosted the 1978 World Cup

Considered an icon of power in Argentina, Ms Herrera de Noble’s relationships with the country’s leaders varied dramatically over the years, from what her critics describe as complicity with the junta that ruled from 1976-83, to very public clashes with the populist Cristina Fernández de Kirchner during her 2007-15 presidency.

The youngest of six children — her father was a philosophy professor, her mother a pianist from Spain — Ernestina first met the patrician Roberto Noble on his boat on the Paraná delta in 1946, a year after he founded Clarín (which is Spanish for “bugle”).

He was 23 years her senior, but the womanising politician-turned-publisher waited until 1967 to marry her. Ernestina became his second wife for scarcely 18 months before he died from cancer.

Without any business experience, in 1969 the 43-year-old Herrera de Noble took charge of the highest-circulation newspaper in Argentina. It was also riddled with debt — a problem she solved by enlisting the help of the renowned economist Rogelio Julio Frigerio.

“I arrived with tremendous determination: I had to continue Noble’s work,” she later recalled. “Not imitating it, because people are irreplaceable and each one has his own style. But I did have to respect his principles.”

For some Argentines, her commitment to freedom of expression and her fierce defence of the editorial and economic independence of the media were undermined by Clarín’s failure to stand up for democracy during Argentina’s most recent military dictatorship.

Although Clarín’s silence in the face of atrocities committed during that dark period made it no different from the rest of the local media, many Argentines remain disgusted at her willingness to show tacit acceptance of General Jorge Videla by sharing a box with him when he hosted the 1978 World Cup.

But it was years later that accusations of her connection with the military dictatorship did her most damage. Shortly after Clarín fell out with Ms Fernández — for taking sides with Argentina’s powerful farming sector in a heated dispute with the government over taxes in 2008 — Herrera de Noble found herself facing a multi-pronged legal attack.

First, the government accused Clarín and two other newspapers of conniving with the junta to seize control of Argentina’s main newsprint manufacturer, Papel Prensa.

The charge was that it was bought at a rock-bottom price, and associates of the former owners, who backed the leftwing Montoneros guerrillas, were subsequently tortured and murdered. The case was finally dismissed earlier this year.

In a much more personal attack, previous accusations were revived that Herrera de Noble’s two children Marcela and Felipe, who she says she adopted in 1976, were in fact stolen from mothers who were prisoners of the military dictatorship. In 2011, DNA tests failed to show a match with an incomplete database provided by 55 families whose children had been abducted. Some 500 babies are estimated to have gone missing in total.

The arrival of the pro-business government of Mauricio Macri in 2015 saw the end of another attempt by Ms Fernández to dilute Clarín’s considerable power, when an antitrust law obliging the break-up of the group was reversed by presidential decree. By then, Herrera de Noble had largely withdrawn from public life.

In one of her final addresses to Clarín’s staff in 2010, she said: “We never thought that, in democracy, doing our job would bring such harsh consequences. We never thought that the persecution and attacks could acquire such brutal methods. They have used the full force of the state against us.”

Benedict Mander