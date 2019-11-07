Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Ukraine has found itself at the centre of the US impeachment inquiry, just as new president Volodymyr Zelensky set out to fulfill his election promise to end corruption. Pilita Clark asks Ben Hall, the FT's Europe editor, what it is about Ukraine creates so much trouble in far flung places and whether it could end up harming Donald Trump's chances of re-election.





Contributors: Pilita Clark, business columnist, and Ben Hall, Europe editor. Producer: Fiona Symon

