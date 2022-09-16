The autumn men’s style special 2022

The autumn men’s style special 2022Bold styling to punch up the wardrobe and the sharpest traditional tailoringAutumn menswear to punch up your wardrobeAmplified shapes, silky fabrics and sporty codes usher in the new stylesThe case for déjà vuSeen it all before? In a world of uncertainty, take comfort in the familiarSmart moves in men’s tailoringRefresh your look for autumn with bold styling and sharp detailsSaul Nash is making all the right movesMeet the designer, dancer and choreographer picking up a raft of prizes for his easy brand of sportswearThe MA-1 – a flyaway success storyFrom Air Force to fashion runway, the original aviation jacket has come a long wayHarry Lambert, the man behind Harry Styles’ wardrobe, talks tasteThe boundary-defying stylist loves top-tier KitKats, making a statement and sending his designer cast-offs to his dadMore from this SeriesWhy I love a big bootThe chunky footwear gets the stomp of approval from one FT columnistJames Merry, master embroiderer and magicianFrom Björk to balaclavas, James Merry’s got it all stitched up new Is this wellness’s golden gun?Therabody is determined to own the sports recovery market. Can it hit the perfect pressure point? 15 stylish ways to work the embroidery trendFrom Moroccan-design kilims to abstract-print day beds, make threads count this autumn