NBCUniversal doubles stake in BuzzFeed with new $200m investment

NBCUniversal has almost doubled its stake in BuzzFeed, investing an additional $200m and valuing the news and entertainment site at $1.7bn.

The deal comes as NBCU, owner of the US broadcast network, Universal movie studios and a portfolio of cable channels, has looked to BuzzFeed to reach younger audiences that are increasingly shunning television for digital platforms. The pricetag represents a premium to last August when NBCU invested $200m in BuzzFeed, valuing the site at $1.5bn.

The move is the latest example of traditional media betting on digital upstarts to gain access to younger viewers and readers. Last year Disney doubled its stake in Vice Media to $400m while NBCU invested $200m in Vox Media. This summer Univision bought Gawker Media for $135m.

Partnering with BuzzFeed has “helped us engage millennial audiences with our content”, said Maggie Suniewick, president of NBCU’s digital arm.

BuzzFeed pointed to Tasty, its online food video channel, as well as journalism, online video and data science as priorities for investing the new cash.

The investment “allows us to remain a fully independent company but have access to and resources from the strongest and best media company there is”, said Jonah Peretti, BuzzFeed chief executive.

[The investment] allows us to remain a fully independent company but have access to and resources from the strongest and best media company there is

BuzzFeed has ramped up video programming and looked more seriously at television, where there are advertising dollars available. The site, known for making snappy quizzes and listicles widely shared online, this summer formally split its news and entertainment businesses as it aims to double down on digital video.

Mr Peretti has moved from New York to Los Angeles, the heart of the entertainment industry, where BuzzFeed has built an office of 300 employees.

This year the Financial Times reported that BuzzFeed had missed its 2015 revenue target and slashed projections for 2016. In a subsequent interview on Recode, Ken Lerer, BuzzFeed chairman, denied that the company had cut 2016 projections but declined to give other figures.

The investment would also deepen the advertising partnership between NBCU, which is owned by Comcast, the largest US cable provider, and BuzzFeed, the companies said.

BuzzFeed will help create and distribute NBCU’s branded content — a growth area for digital news operations — while NBCU will sell advertising inventory for BuzzFeed.

The companies previously teamed up during the Rio Olympics when NBCU worked with BuzzFeed journalists to produce daily snippets for Snapchat’s Discover platform.