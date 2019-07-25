Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Former special counsel Robert Mueller warns of Russian interference in the 2020 US election during a day of hearings in Washington, Facebook reveals that the US Federal Trade Commission has launched a formal antitrust investigation into the company, Tesla posts deeper than expected losses as its profit margins fall and UK prime minister Boris Johnson vows to deliver Brexit in 99 days.

