Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plunges Israel into repeat elections instead of allowing his rival a chance to form the next government, Democrats are split on whether to pursue the impeachment of US president Donald Trump after special counsel Robert Mueller’s public statement and two female partners at KPMG have left the accounting firm in the UK over its handling of bullying claims against a senior male partner. Plus, the FT’s UK political editor George Parker explains why more Conservatives are now taking a hard line on a no-deal Brexit and what it means for the upcoming leadership race.