All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the link, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

Which former Folies Bergère dancer was a speaker at the 1963 March on Washington, where Martin Luther King later delivered his “I have a dream” speech? In which film did Philip Seymour Hoffman play Lancaster Dodd, a religious leader based on Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard? © AFP/Getty Images Who designed both the Queen’s wedding dress (above) and her coronation dress? George V’s horse Anmer caused whose death on June 4 1913? © Coprid/Dreamstime Which cocktail is made with vodka and orange juice (above)? Which British singer-songwriter had a global hit in 2019 with “Someone You Loved”? In Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women, who’s the youngest of the March sisters? In 1986 the Labour party changed its official symbol from a red flag to what? “Woman is fickle” is the English translation of the title of which Verdi aria? What’s the name of Pat Barker’s first world war trilogy that concluded with the Booker-winning The Ghost Road?

