UK chancellor Sajid Javid used the spending review to put the Conservative party on an election footing on Wednesday, adding pledges of further funding for local government and justice to those already announced for schools, policing and hospitals.

Mr Javid insisted the political turmoil gripping Westminster should not distract parliament from “delivering on the people’s priorities” and said the limited review, setting departmental budgets for what is scheduled to be the UK’s first year outside the EU, represented the fastest increase in day-to-day spending for 15 years.

The new chancellor ripped up the Tories’ vision for a smaller state. The Treasury estimated the pledges would increase public spending in 2020-21 from 38 per cent of national income outlined by Mr Javid’s predecessor, Philip Hammond, in the spring statement to 38.6 per cent. This was the first time in 11 years the government planned to increase the size of the state in Britain.

“We can now afford to turn the page on austerity,” he said, promising that every government department would see its budget for day-to-day spending rise at least in line with inflation.

Spending on public services will get a £13.8bn boost year on year, equivalent to a real terms increase of 4.1 per cent, including £11.7bn in new measures announced by the chancellor.

Mr Javid also earmarked a further £2.1bn for Brexit preparations in the current fiscal year.

The chancellor said the government would not “squander” savings made over the past decade and would still meet its current fiscal rules after the increase.

But Paul Johnson, director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies, said the new measures did not necessarily put the government on course to meet the fiscal rule designed to keep borrowing below 2 per cent of national income next year.

Based on the economics forecasts by the Office for Budget Responsibility in March, the chancellor’s claim might “just” be true, Mr Johnson said but “perhaps not if the OBR were providing a new economic forecast today”.

Mr Javid said he would review the fiscal framework ahead of a budget later this year, signalling plans to rewrite the fiscal rules in order to accommodate the increase in borrowing that would likely be needed to fund his ambitions.

The biggest elements of the spending settlement were the multibillion increases already announced in funding for schools, policing and hospitals.

Mr Javid also said the justice department would get the equivalent of a 4.9 per cent real terms increase, while the social care system would get an extra £1bn in funding ahead of a more fundamental reform of the overstretched system.

Local authorities — who emerged as some of the main winners from the review — may be able to raise a further £500m for social care subject to a consultation on new powers allowing them to levy extra council tax.

Mr Javid said spending on schools would be £7.1bn higher by 2022-23 compared with the current fiscal year, including higher per pupil funding and a further £700m for pupils with special needs. There would also be a £400m boost for further education.

A real terms increase of 6.3 per cent in the Home Office budget will include £750m to fund the first year of plans to recruit extra police officers. The Ministry of Justice will receive funding to create new prison places, and support reform of the probation system, with the Crown Prosecution Service also receiving a significant boost.

The NHS is to receive an extra £6.2bn in 2020-21, although this increase was announced last year.

In an intensely political statement — which the shadow chancellor John McDonnell branded “grubby electioneering” — the chancellor also dangled promises of smaller amounts to expand local bus services and youth centres, increase subsidies for Scottish farmers and help for rough sleepers.